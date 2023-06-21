Who is Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Cerqueira Gomes? 6 things to know about the Portuguese model

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is one of the most popular drivers on the current F1 grid despite not racing in a front-running car. The Frenchman is known for his aggressive driving on the track and amazing fashion sense on social media.

His social media platform often also features his current girlfriend Francisca Cerqueira Gomes (aka Kika). Many F1 fans are very interested in the Portuguese model and her presence on the platform has seen a huge surge due to their relationship.

As per Formulapedia, Francisca was born in Portugal on 24 January 2003 and has lived there for most of her life. While being sighted with Pierre Gasly is sure to be a social booster, Kika’s fame comes from her roots. Her mother is Maria Cerqueira Gomes, a famous Portuguese television presenter and model.

Below are six interesting facts about Pierre Gasly's new girlfriend Francisca Cerqueira Gomes:

She has some racing blood in her roots

Kika is familiar with the racing scene before even meeting with the French driver in late 2022.

Maria’s husband at the time (also Kika’s father) was Goncalo Gomes, a Portuguese racecar driver with a thrilling history of championship wins under his belt, including the 1993 Formula Ford Portugal and the 2002-2003 Formula Novis Portugal championships. So the affinity for racing runs in the family!

She has even acted in some television shows

Kika has achieved a lot in her life despite just being 19 years old. She boasts a massive fan following on social media and is a popular public figure.

Apart from modeling, she has even done some acting work. She has acted in several small-scale Portuguese tv-shows as a recurring star, including Casa Feliz (2021), Estamos em Casa (2021), and Festa é Festa (2021) multiple episodes.

She boasts a huge social media following

Kika is very active on social media and regularly updates her fans about her brand partnerships, latest vacation spots, and daily adventures, and her following has amassed over 200,000 followers.

She has collaborated with famous Portuguese personality Margarida Cordeiro

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend followed in her mother's footsteps and got started as a model in the fashion industry. She has signed up with Central Models Portugal, done advertising campaigns and shoots for Calzedonia and Natura Portugal, and collaborated with famous Portuguese personality Margarida Cordeiro.

When did the couple make their debut in the F1 paddock

Pierre Gasly and Kika although have never confirmed their relationship officially, they have been often spotted in the F1 paddock. The first time they were seen arriving together was at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, a few months after they first met each other.

