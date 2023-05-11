Fans of reigning double world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen were not happy after F1 released its power rankings for drivers after the Miami GP.

Max Verstappen dominated the race despite starting from P9. He chased down his teammate Sergio Perez to showcase his prowess in racecraft and overtaking. However, the rankings released by F1 put him second with a score of 9/10, behind Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso, who got a 9.6 for his P3 finish.

That did not sit well with Verstappen's fans who took to Twitter to express their feelings. One fan even questioned the mechanism of the rankings:

"Who does these ratings? They always so sh**"

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

JM



How does Max not get *at least* 9.6 or 10? Seriously.



#F1
1. The love affair with Alonso is nauseating at this point.
2. How does Max not get *at least* 9.6 or 10? Seriously.

Verstappen News



He started p9 because of a Q3 red flag, and fought his way through the field (with a double overtake) and won the race??



Like what else can he do?



@alo_oficial



#MiamiGP #F1
I'm sorry but what else is Max supposed to do in order to get a 10???
He started p9 because of a Q3 red flag, and fought his way through the field (with a double overtake) and won the race??
Like what else can he do?

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣



Verstappen won from P9 and he doesn't get a 10/10.
Only the 5th time in history that it's been done as well…

"I mean, just really staying out of trouble at the beginning" - Max Verstappen

The Red Bull driver said that at the start, he was cautious and stayed out of trouble before he slowly made his way through the grid. In his post-race press conference, Max Verstappen said:

"Yeah, it's been a good one. I mean, just really staying out of trouble at the beginning. And because, of course, the people around me, you know, they tried to gain positions as quickly as possible on lap one.

"But knowing that, of course, you have a quick car, then once it all settles down, you just try to pick them up one by one. And that worked out quite well. I had even a three-wide on the straight, which was quite entertaining. And then yeah, we had a good pace, I could look after my tyres."

He continued:

"And then once I was in clean air, it was just about getting to that lap number we targeted. That's why maybe in the middle of that stint, I was not entirely sure if I was going to make it. But then I was getting close to the number, and I said 'OK, this is good'. So then I started pushing. I could extend the gap again, which really made my race today, I think, because once we pitted, of course, then I had the fresher tires to the end.

Verstappen concluded:

"But also the tyres, which also were a bit more fragile today, so, yeah, then I had a good battle with Checo. I mean, we were free to race, which was said before, and yeah, we had a good go at it. But of course, most importantly, is that we don't touch but that all worked out really well.

Max Verstappen will hope to continue his form into the European leg of the season, starting in Imola next week.

