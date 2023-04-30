Who replaced Bernie Collins as head of race strategy at Aston Martin F1?

Former Aston Martin F1 head of strategy Bernie Collins left the team at the end of the 2022 season. She has been replaced by Peter Hall at the iconic British brand.

Collins has joined Sky Sports F1 as a pundit to provide her expert analysis on everything related to strategy in the race to the fans. F1 fans have been quite welcoming of Collins and her insight about the sport and have enjoyed her punditry during race broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Hall was a Red Bull simulation developer before leaving them to join the Sauber group in 2017. He joined Aston Martin in August 2020 and has since been promoted to replace the departed Collins. As per InsideSport, he said:

“Absolute dream come true to be able to say I am taking up the position of Head of Strategy at Aston Martin. Looking forward to helping the team continue their journey towards the front of the grid. Thanks for their continued faith in me. The future is looking exciting."

“Quite happy with the pace" - Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has said that he's very happy with the pace and performance of the car despite missing out on a podium finish at the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday to Charles Leclerc.

He told F1.com:

“Quite happy with the pace. We had the pace in the Sprint as well, but today we showed even a stronger one, especially with the medium at the beginning. Unfortunately, the Safety Car came, and we all put on the hard tyres.

"The hard tyres didn’t have any degradation, which is our strongest point at the moment, so I think Ferrari were quite lucky there because they were struggling a lot in the first stint, and then they were okay on the hard tyres."

Alonso continued:

"But, nevertheless, I think it has been a tricky weekend for Aston Martin. We were underperforming a bit compared to the first three races, DRS problems as well, and even with that we were still one second from the podium, one second from Charles.

"And Ferrari, they did have a very good weekend - pole position on both qualifying and things like that. And, even with that, we are still one second from them, so it shows that Aston Martin is never giving up on Sundays.”

Aston Martin will look to return to the podium at next week's Miami GP.

