Who is Rosa Wolff? All about Toto Wolff's daughter who made an appearance during the F1 movie premiere

A host of people from the F1 sphere were present at the world premiere of the F1 movie in New York City, and Toto Wolff was present with his daughter, Rosa, at the event. Rosa is Wolff's second child from his first marriage. She is known to not make any public appearances, making her appearance at the F1 carpet a one-off.

Ad

The Mercedes supremo is married to F1 Academy Managing Director, Susie Wolff. However, this is the Austrian's second marriage. He was married to Stephanie for over a decade and had two children with her: Benedict Wolff and Rosa Wolff.

Since then, the two children from his first marriage remained largely with their mother, who continued a private lifestyle.

Rosa was reportedly born in 2004. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Public Relations at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Ad

Trending

Benedict Wolff has completed his business degree from the University of Southern California.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rosa attended the F1 world premiere with his father in New York on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two were accompanied by Rosa's friend at the venue as the F1 stage was lit up by the trio:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who all are in Toto Wolff's family?

Toto Wolff (L) and Susie Wolff at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Toto Wolff had a torrid childhood. He was born to a Romanian father and Polish mother, and the couple soon split apart, impacting the young Austrian.

Ad

When Toto was young, his father was diagnosed with brain cancer, leading to a scarcity of funds in his household. This illness tarred the relationship between him and his father, as he even had to drop out of school.

When he was 15, he lost his father to the disease and got back to work. He started the building blocks of his business empire and soon married his first wife, Stephanie Wolff.

Ad

The couple had two children in the 2000s but separated after over a decade of marriage. After separating from his former wife, he was soon speculated to have begun dating Susie Wolff. A few months later, he tied the knot with the former female driver in 2011.

The famous motorsport couple welcomed their first child together in 2017, Jack Wolff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More