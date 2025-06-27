"Who’s going to have a Ferrari in Argentina?": Franco Colapinto's premise on the brands he endorses

The Alpine Formula 1 driver, Franco Colapinto, has shared his take on the brands he endorses. He wanted to associate himself with brands that were within the reach of normal people in his country, Argentina.

The hype around Colapinto has been huge for some time, especially because of his ardent Argentine fan base. Moreover, most of the brands that he endorses are also from Argentina.

Top names like Globant (a tech company), YPF (Argentina's largest energy company), Quilmes (a beer brand), Flybondi (an Airline in Argentina), Bigbox (a gift company), and Celulosa Argentina (another Argentine company), all back Colapinto in his ongoing Formula 1 journey.

In a recent interaction with Mercado ads, he referenced Ferrari and exclaimed how a big brand like this was not in everyone's reach.

"There are a couple of brands that are incredible for drivers, athletes, and people. But I’m not sure if I really identify with them. I want brands that are close to people, present in their daily lives, in their routines. Renault, for example, a lot of people have a Renault in Argentina. It’s a brand that’s not like Ferrari. Who’s going to have a Ferrari in Argentina?" Colapinto said.

Franco Colapinto has taken the place of Jack Doohan on the Alpine team, as the latter was dropped from the F1 seat after the initial rounds of the 2025 season. Colapinto has yet to score a point for the Enstone-based team.

Franco Colapinto works "very hard with the team" at Alpine

While Franco Colapinto has given his take on associating with brands that were within the reach of the common folk, he has a tough task ahead of him at the Red Bull Ring. Free Practice 1 is slated to kick off in a few hours at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

In line with this, the Argentine explained his plans for the upcoming race weekend in a recent interview at the circuit:

"We have been working very hard with the team. I think the most important is that we have been able to understand the areas we have to improve, the areas I had to be better. The areas they had to help me with the car," Colapinto said, via F1.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 10 rounds down, and there are 14 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar.

Franco Colapinto has not yet been guaranteed a seat in the sport for 2026. It is going to be extremely important for him to put in results as close as possible to his senior teammate Pierre Gasly in the upcoming rounds.

