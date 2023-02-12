"Who’s losing their job this time?": Lewis Hamilton thirst trap strikes again as F1 fans speculate next victim

Lewis Hamilton posted yet another picture on social media that caught the attention of the fans. The picture was as intimidating as it could get with the Briton flashing his abs during an apparent workout.

Fans were astounded on Twitter and had a lot of comments to share. Here are some of the best reposts and comments on the post:

Lewis Hamilton looking forward for another potential championship battle in the upcoming season?

Lewis Hamilton has faced perhaps the worst season in his Formula 1 career after failing to score a single victory or pole position throughout the season. This was largely due to the lack of Mercedes' W13's competitive potential which brought the team down.

After the introduction of the new regulations in the 2022 season, the team couldn't adapt to the new aerodynamic issues and faced 'porpoising' issues. This was caused by the unusual loss and gain of downforce on the cars at straights at high speeds. Ultimately the cars bounced a lot, making them hard to drive and almost impossible to reach maximum speeds.

Albeit competitive, George Russell scored a victory in W13 after much development from the team. This was possible because Russell had been driving in a Williams until that season and for him the W13 was in itself a pretty good car (in contrast to his previous season's cars).

Though Russell's drive was impressive throughout the season, the team was largely involved in it, too, because of the major upgrades they brought into the car. This means that the W14 will be much more competitive owing to the data the team has collected. This also indicates that the team, especially Lewis Hamilton, will have yet another shot at the title.

Lewis Hamilton, too, stated earlier that there will be a three-way battle for the 2023 championship between Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull. With the speculations that have been hovering ahead of the new season, this is likely a possibility. Russell, too, could possibly have a shot at the title given the challenge he gave Hamilton in 2022.

