Who is the tallest driver on the 2023 F1 grid?

There is a gap of 28 centimeters between the tallest and the shortest F1 driver on the current grid, which is Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda, respectively.

The Japanese driver is visibly the shortest driver on the grid by some margin but that does come in handy for him while sitting inside the cockpit of the car. However, there is a much closer gap between the rest of the grid as most drivers can be found within the range of 173 to 180cm.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is the tallest on the grid with 187cm, followed by Alex Albon with 186cm, with George Russell and Nico Hulkenberg closely following him. More than half of the grid is covered between the 170 to 180 cms, which includes the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso.

Esteban Ocon speaks on Alpine F1's Spa upgrades

The French driver stated that he was happy with the step taken by the team after introducing the new upgrade package at the recently concluded Belgian GP last weekend. Ocon finished P8 after starting from outside the top 10 and looked genuinely pacy compared to his teammate.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Alpine F1 driver said:

“It’s very encouraging that each time we bring an update, the car seems to take a step forward. Clearly, I dedicate that [Sunday result] to Viry and Enstone, because it's really encouraging that what we bring to the track really makes us step forward. The pace that we had on entry of corners and especially medium- to high- speed, looking at how low in downforce we were, it was quite impressive. Clearly, much more stability in the car, much more grip. It was very noticeable.”

He also spoke about the team's lack of consistency in results this year and added:

“People will call it that we did lack consistency, which is not really the case because the pace is what it is.It's just that the others have improved more in the middle. We kind of catch back now with the update that we bring, but we are not top-five anymore. We just need to improve more - it’s as simple as that. Keep bringing the updates. It's always been a strength of ours. They just need to keep [arriving] more consistently, and I think we will be OK.”

It will be interesting to see where the Alpine F1 team ends up in terms of performance in the second half of the season.