"Who do you think is getting Lewis Hamilton in the divorce?": Fans react as driver's close friends Shaun White and Nina Dobrev announce separation

Lewis Hamilton's close allies, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, recently ended their engagement after being in a relationship for five years. The pair was friends with the Ferrari driver, leading F1 fans shared their take on the friendship trio and how it would be affected by the recent announcement.

Ad

Dobrev is known for her various acting ventures, including her famous role in The Vampire Diaries, where she played multiple roles for the series. Meanwhile, White is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The pair is also friends with Lewis Hamilton, leading fans to share their reactions on their breakup:

"Guys who do you think is getting LH in the divorce lol."

ru 🎀 @rvmbiie Guys who do you think is getting LH in the divorce lol

Ad

Trending

"He’ll stay friends with both," one fan wrote.

"I hope neither 💀," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans also shared their reaction to the news:

"Byee as soon as I saw they broke off their engagement I thought of Lewis😭," one netizen wrote.

"WHAT THIS IS HOW I FOUND OUT THEY'RE EVEN FRIENDS WHAT'S THE TEA," another netizen wrote.

Ad

"He's going from house to house. They'll alternate holidays and birthdays 😭😭😭," a third netizen shared.

White and Hamilton have often met each other, with the duo also having done snowboarding together.

Shaun White shared his admiration for Lewis Hamilton in the F1 realm

Shaun White (L), Nina Dobrev (C), and Lewis Hamilton (R) at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is friends with multiple athletes in the sports industry. But the Brit is also known for his love for snowboarding and taking to the mountains every once in a while.

Ad

With Shaun White and him being friends, they both have respect for their sports as they have even snowboarded together. So, when the American was asked by Offball about who his favorite F1 driver was, he claimed Hamilton to be his favorite racer, as he said:

"I mean, I love watching Lewis [Hamilton] do his thing. Been lucky enough to become friends with him. Amazing guy. Loves to snowboard. We've been riding together, and so, yeah, I'm always cheering for him."

Ad

On the other hand, while White has reduced his exposure to competing in the snowboard realm over the past few years, the same cannot be said for Hamilton. The Briton is 40 and began his next F1 chapter with the onset of the 2025 season as he moved to Maranello over the winter break to become a Ferrari driver.

Though Lewis Hamilton has not had a stellar debut season with the Italian squad, having a best finish of fourth in the Grand Prix format in the first 15 rounds, there are still nine race weekends to come. The paddock would be hoping for him to claim a podium by the end of the season to continue his podium streak in the series since his debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More