"Who thought this was a good idea" - Max Verstappen fans unhappy with trundling RB19 at Bahrain post-race ceremony

Max Verstappen was recently crowned the race winner at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. The Dutchman won the race comfortably and was ahead of everyone most of the time.

Historically, The Bahrain GP has always had a brilliant podium for the trophy presentation. They create a special platform for the race-winning car as well. This platform is essentially an LED panel that plays stunning animations and visuals to celebrate the race-winning car even more.

However, the F1 car needs a ramp to get on top of it. This year, audiences witnesssed Max Verstappen carefully drive his RB19 up the ramp, especially since he was not aligned with it. Unfortunately, one of the the ramp parts was not firm enough and launched backwards as the car's wheel spun against it.

Dan - EngineMode11 @EngineMode11 The hardest part of the weekend for Max, also lol at that ramp getting launched into Checos front wing



The hardest part of the weekend for Max, also lol at that ramp getting launched into Checos front wing https://t.co/DLPsBnnoy8

To everyone's horror, the broken part of the ramp flew and got stuck under Sergio Perez's front wing, which was standing a few meters away from the ramp. Though it was a funny sight at first, this could have been quite dangerous. The front wing of Checo's car would have taken some damage from the ramp as well.

F1 Twitterati react to Max Verstappen's RB19 stumble at Bahrain GP post-race ceremony

After the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP, several F1 fans flocked to Twitter to discuss various highlights of the race, including Max Verstappen's RB19 incident during the post-race ceremony. Some of them humorously stated how the ramp managed to damage both Red Bull cars, while others were unhappy with the organization of the event and how it could have hit someone and caused a major injury.

"I instantly thought: who thought this was a good idea"

ronald @ronald_f1fan @EngineMode11 I instantly thought: who thought this was a good idea 🫣 @EngineMode11 I instantly thought: who thought this was a good idea 🫣

"Lmao, a ramp managed to probably damage both RB cars."

"Checo popped up out of his seat like 'Wtf was that' too"

5tig @5tig_ @EngineMode11 Checo popped up out of his seat like "Wtf was that" too @EngineMode11 Checo popped up out of his seat like "Wtf was that" too https://t.co/Q9hDd4ea2t

"Got a better angle for you when I was there over the weekend. I think the FIA need to revisit this. Nearly took someone’s foot off"

Matt @MattHolmes_7 @EngineMode11 Got a better angle for you when I was there over the weekend. I think the FIA need to revisit this. Nearly took someone’s foot off @EngineMode11 Got a better angle for you when I was there over the weekend. I think the FIA need to revisit this. Nearly took someone’s foot off 😳 https://t.co/3BXJQbPJgU

"Inb4 Red Bull ask for an extra budget allocation of €50.000 to fix the floor damage from when the car drops off the ramp"

Jeppe H. Olesen @jeppe_olesen @EngineMode11 Inb4 Red Bull ask for an extra budget allocation of €50.000 to fix the floor damage from when the car drops off the ramp @EngineMode11 Inb4 Red Bull ask for an extra budget allocation of €50.000 to fix the floor damage from when the car drops off the ramp 😅

"Who decided to put individual ramps under an 800kg f1 car and not even have any stability either."

Rory 🇮🇪 @RoryTalksF1 @EngineMode11 Who decided to put individual ramps under an 800kg f1 car and not even have any stability either. @EngineMode11 Who decided to put individual ramps under an 800kg f1 car and not even have any stability either.

"It's only formula 1. How hard could it be to build some ramps, Jim Bob?"

BRRRAKE @brrrake @EngineMode11 It's only formula 1. How hard could it be to build some ramps, Jim Bob? @EngineMode11 It's only formula 1. How hard could it be to build some ramps, Jim Bob?

"Not to mention potential damage to Max’s floor"

People shared clips of the same incident from other angles, including Checo's on-board camera. Perez was still in the car when the ramp hit his car's front wing, and he was visibly concerned after he felt the hit.

Poll : 0 votes