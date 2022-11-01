Who has the most wins in a single F1 season?

Max Verstappen broke three F1 records when he won the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 30. With this victory, the Dutchman has now added another feather to his cap by becoming the only driver ever to have won 14 races in a single F1 season.

Before him, Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher held the joint record with 13 wins each. Schumacher produced this achievement in 2004, securing his last driver's title in the process. Vettel also became a 13-race winner in one singular season back in 2013.

While speaking to the media following the F1 Mexican Grand Prix, Verstappen reflected on his achievement, saying:

“I think quite early on, we figured that we could make it to the end. Another great race but also, it’s just an incredible season for us as a team. I never thought I would be able to win 14 races in a year, but of course, incredibly proud."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @HondaRacingGLB Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race!To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB https://t.co/nG6uMggIPA

The Dutch prodigy also set a new record for most points scored in a single F1 season, with 416. Speaking about the record, the Red Bull driver said:

“We have a Sprint race in Brazil, and hopefully we can score a few more. But I mean, it’s not about that. At the end of the day it’s about trying to win a championship and it doesn’t matter by how many points you do it — but it does show we are having an incredible year."

Verstappen now also holds the record for most wins at the Mexican GP (4). Additionally, the 25-year-old has wrapped up his championship and has already clinched his second world title.

Former Red Bull driver reflects on his broken F1 record and wishes for Verstappen to continue

Sebastian Vettel was happy to learn that Max Verstappen has broken his previous record of most wins in a season. The former Red Bull driver was supportive of the young Dutchman and pushed him to take the last two victories as well.

ClutchPoints Racing @RacingOnCP



A dominant season for Max Max Verstappen’s win in Mexico City Grand Prix broke the long-time record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel of having 13 wins in a single season.A dominant season for Max Max Verstappen’s win in Mexico City Grand Prix broke the long-time record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel of having 13 wins in a single season.A dominant season for Max 😤 https://t.co/LRFskr9S8a

After the race, while speaking to the media, the German driver claimed:

"Well done [to him]. I think he's had a hell of a season, so hopefully he goes on and get 16 [wins] by the end of the year, because anything else will be a disappointment. It is great for [Red Bull] and I still know some people there, so I am really happy for them. Obviously they have a lot of momentum from last year and the car this year is incredible. They won races even though they were heavier than anybody else, and I think now they've finally got the weight out."

Red Bull became a double world champion as it clinched both the drivers' and constructors' titles this year. The team and Max Verstappen are set to face some restrictions next year though. It will be fun to see if they can carry this momentum on to 2023.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes