Who won the F1 Driver of the day in the 2023 Italian Grand Prix?

Carlos Sainz emerged as the standout performer of the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix, securing the "Driver of the Day" trophy.

The F1 event, which took place at Ferrari's historic home circuit in Monza, witnessed Sainz's remarkable pole position triumph, wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen, and ultimately, a podium finish that delighted the Scuderia faithful.

Despite Max Verstappen's record-breaking 10th consecutive victory of the season and Red Bull's astounding 14th consecutive win, Carlos Sainz's weekend at Monza showcased incredible grit.

The Spaniard set the stage for his "Driver of the Day" honor by first outpacing Verstappen in qualifying to claim pole position.

Sainz's start to the race was electrifying as he held off Verstappen's advances on the drag into turn one and during the opening laps. When DRS was activated on lap three, Verstappen closed in, narrowing the gap to half a second.

However, Sainz remained resolute in his defense, launching counterattacks and preserving his slender lead. Verstappen attempted a move at turn one, but Carlos Sainz refused to concede, forcing the Dutchman wide.

The battle intensified on lap 15 as Verstappen made another daring move on Sainz. The two went wheel-to-wheel, with Verstappen maneuvering around the outside of turn one and remaining side by side through the Curva Grande.

Verstappen finally overtook Sainz as they entered the Roggia chicane, ultimately securing the lead.

Carlos Sainz wins F1 Driver of the Day award with significant margin

Although Sainz couldn't halt the Verstappen-Red Bull juggernaut, his relentless and skilled defensive driving earned him a well-deserved spot in the limelight.

He held the lead for an impressive 14 laps, fending off not only Verstappen but also his teammate, Charles Leclerc, until the checkered flag waved, securing his first podium finish of the 2023 season at Ferrari's home race.

The "F1 Driver of the Day" award, determined by fan votes, reflected Sainz's exceptional performance. Here's how the voting breakdown unfolded:

- Carlos Sainz: 31.5%

- Sergio Perez: 14.8%

- Max Verstappen: 13.3%

- Alex Albon: 10.7%

- Charles Leclerc: 6%

With an overwhelming 31.5% of the votes, Sainz's impressive performance resonated with fans worldwide. His ability to challenge the dominant Red Bull and Max Verstappen, even momentarily, was impressive enough.

The series of back-to-back races will now be followed by a week's break as the F1 circus heads to Asia. All eyes will be on Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team at the Singapore GP as they look forward to seal the season as early as possible.

Max Verstappen now has the opportunity to bag his third world title at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan with a whopping six races to go.