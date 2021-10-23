Who won the F1 NBA free throw challenge?

The Aston Martin Racing team won the first F1 NBA free throw challenge, a collaboration event of F1's interesting partnership with NBA, ahead of the USGP over the weekend. F1 collaborated with the popular American sport to celebrate NBA’s 75th anniversary celebrations at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

In celebration of the interesting content partnership, F1 teams battled it out off-track in a free throw challenge. The fun event was held on an NBA-themed basketball half court at the Circuit of the Americas paddock. NBA legends such as Dikembe Mutombo, Chris Bosh, San Antonio Spurs legends Sean Elliott and Fabricio Oberto were present to coach the F1 drivers at the event.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin F1 Team pose for a photo with NBA legend Fabricio Oberto ahead of the F1 NBA free throw challenge. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Aston Martin drivers won the F1 NBA free throw challenge ahead of the USGP

With $20,000 up for grabs for the winning team, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll won the challenge against all their rivals to secure the amount for a charity of their choice. F1’s NBA challenge involved drivers getting 10 attempts each to score a goal.

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin F1 Team plays basketball on the NBA court in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Vettel and Stroll won F1’s NBA free throw challenge by scoring a combined nine goals in a total of twenty attempts. The two Aston Martin Racing team drivers will be donating the amount to Ann Richards School Foundation.

A basketball with NBA 75th anniversary detail is pictured during previews ahead of F1 race in Austin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In the cross promotion between the two sports, a jewel encrusted basketball was unveiled at the COTA F1 circuit in commemoration of NBA's 75th anniversary celebrations.

F1’s promotion partnership with NBA will also include featuring exclusive imagery of Formula 1 cars in custom liveries representing all 30 NBA teams, on all F1 and NBA social media platforms.

In a country where Formula 1’s popularity has been growing over the past few years, this cross-promotion partnership with NBA will be an interesting boost to the US Grand Prix over the weekend.

NBA boasts of a global fanbase in 215 countries. Its merchandise is sold in 100 countries, and it has international players from 40 countries.

