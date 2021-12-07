"Who would've thought?" - Lewis Hamilton didn't expect to be level on points with Max Verstappen 

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will reach Abu Dhabi with both drivers level on points.

Hamilton, on being apprised of this fact, said:

"For sure, who would've thought we would reach this point of the season and it would be like this but I felt great and just trying to keep my head down and deliver my best result next week."

The title fight is still on, but what's significant is the way in which the two title contenders have surprised fans and pundits alike by making it into the season finale with practically nothing to separate them in the championship race.

Post victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was questioned on his feelings after the race. The reigning world champion had terse words for his title rival, exclaiming that this is the first time he's up against a driver who follows a different rulebook.

Hamilton said:

"I think it's just the fight.. I've been with this team for 10 years, I've seen the passion all these years, I don't think I've seen this in all these years. The fight is spectacular and I appreciate it and it is difficult out there when you're fighting with a driver that doesn't work with the same rulebook but I tried with everything I had to keep the car on the track and do it the right way."

Is Lewis Hamilton the favorite, heading into the last race of the season?

Lewis Hamilton might be level on points with Max Verstappen in the championship. Verstappen, however, leads the championship with more wins to his name this season than Hamilton.

Regardless, with the last three races going to Mercedes and the team appearing to have the better car, Lewis Hamilton has staked his claim to being the favorite to win the title.

