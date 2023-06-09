“Who wouldn’t want to date Lewis Hamilton” - F1 fans react to reports of Shakira dating the Mercedes driver

F1 fans were overjoyed with the reports of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating after pictures of them together surfaced post the 2023 Spanish GP.

The Columbian singer was one of the guests at the second edition of the Miami GP last month, which saw Hamilton and Mercedes put in an impressive performance. However, there were reports of the three-time Grammy award winner being seen on a boat with Hamilton post the race.

Now with Shakira's presence in Barcelona for the Spanish GP last weekend, several entertainment portals, including People Magazine, have reportedly confirmed their romance. It mentioned that the pair are indeed dating and were in the early stages of the phase.

Pop Base @PopBase Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are in the early stages of dating, People reports. Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are in the early stages of dating, People reports. https://t.co/bauqHp5CcM

F1 fans took to social media to give their take on the reports and the rumored pairing, with one claiming that everyone wants to date the Mercedes driver.

"Who wouldn’t want to date Lewis Hamilton," a fan tweeted.

Mia @Miaelizabeth28 @PopBase Who wouldn’t want to date Lewis hamilton 🤷🏻‍♀️ @PopBase Who wouldn’t want to date Lewis hamilton 🤷🏻‍♀️

Here are some more reactions:

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @PopBase I can’t tell who I’m more jealous of @PopBase I can’t tell who I’m more jealous of

NєνєrFσяgєт∂ємι♡♕ @NeverForgetDemi @PopBase Shakira is getting all the men as she should! She’s Shakira! @PopBase Shakira is getting all the men as she should! She’s Shakira!

andy @iiiuminateandy SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON DATING SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON DATING https://t.co/RXgfms5xsz

maria 🏁 @cherrylxwis deni @fiagirly Sir Lewis Hamilton on a friendly dinner post #SpanishGP Sir Lewis Hamilton on a friendly dinner post #SpanishGP. 😊 https://t.co/35WvM3amdz Shakira went from pique to Lewis Hamilton I need her to teach us how to be that iconic, it’s the worlds biggest upgrade twitter.com/fiagirly/statu… Shakira went from pique to Lewis Hamilton I need her to teach us how to be that iconic, it’s the worlds biggest upgrade twitter.com/fiagirly/statu…

Lewis Hamilton explains his current contract situation with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently stated that he was close to signing a new deal with the German manufacturer. But in Spain, the seven-time world champion explained that he is having meetings with team principal Toto Wolff about the subject.

"I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we are meeting with Toto tomorrow [Monday] so hopefully we can get something done. It wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings and this is just another one of the meetings we are having. You could see today my performance is not affected by that, but it's always something that's at the back of your mind. Once that's done then you are able to then focus more and think about the future," Hamilton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team. They are still so hungry. The podium today was really, really special. To be able to see the excitement in all the people that have worked for such a long time. When we go back right now, there will be great energy in the office. These guys take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they'll be back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race," he added.

It will be fascinating to see when Lewis Hamilton announces his contract situation with Mercedes.

