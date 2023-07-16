“Whoever’s seat it is, I don’t really care!" - Liam Lawson has only one focus after Daniel Ricciardo snub by Red Bull F1

Super Formula driver Liam Lawson has claimed that he is not worried about Daniel Ricciardo being chosen as the AlphaTauri driver. He says that's because he is more focused on winning the Super Formula championship, and perhaps then getting a permanent seat in Formula 1.

Lawson stated that he 'doesn't care' whose seat he takes. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"I just need a seat, and whoever’s seat it is, I don’t really care!"

He added that Red Bull has asked him to focus on his championship right now, and if he manages to win, there could be a chance that he earns a seat at AlphaTauri.

"I am just focused on this. It’s what [Red Bull] has told me to focus on as well. The expectation is for me to go and win the championship, and then we’ll discuss it."

Liam Lawson was one of the two reserve drivers that Red Bull had, sharing his duties with Daniel Ricciardo, who returned to the team this season. After Ricciardo tested in the RB19 at Silverstone earlier this week, he was chosen to drive for AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries. The latter had been warned for his performance in the season.

While Lawson was one of the two drivers and is performing well in the Japanese Super Formula championship, he could have been a potential choice for the AlphaTauri seat. However, as he has mentioned, his priority is winning the Super Formula first.

Lawson is second in the championship standings as of now and is close to getting to the top with the final three races remaining in the season.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals his expectations ahead of first race with AlphaTauri

There are expectations from Daniel Ricciardo after getting into the AlphaTauri seat. This is, of course, because he has been replaced after Nyck de Vries failed to perform this season. The team is at the bottom with two points in their bag, both of them scored by Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo spoke about the expectations he and Red Bull have from getting in the seat. He joked that the team wants him to perform like a legend, as PlanetF1 quoted him as saying:

"Just be a legend! They expect results and performances. I think until I get in the car, it’s hard to define what that is. Is it a P8? Is it a P14?"