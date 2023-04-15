Whom did Lewis Hamilton replace Angela Cullen with? F1 superstar’s newest ally uncovered

After splitting ways with his performance coach/physiotherapist Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton gave an update about who has replaced her to work with him in the F1 paddock.

Right before the Saudi Arabian GP weekend earlier, Lewis Hamilton announced on social media that he was parting ways with his long-term physiotherapist, Angela Cullen. The duo had worked together since 2016; the past seven years.

While the change seemed sudden, there was no apparent reason given for the same. However, Hamilton did mention that she had to leave "as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams."

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton told reporters that he is still in contact with Cullen, and he also revealed who has replaced her in the paddock. The Mirror quoted him:

"Angela is living her life right now. She's got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other's lives."

"We're stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We've been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We've probably had one of the longest relationships, I would say, in the sport."

Hamilton has frequently mentioned that Angela Cullen was one of the best people he has had in his life. The duo were regularly seen together walking down the paddock on race weekends, and in addition to that, she was always spotted analyzing the Briton's racing.

He also mentioned who he is working with now:

"I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly. I think now I have got one of the guys, Stevo, who has been with me since my first race with McLaren, is helping me out as well."

Why did Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen split?

There has been no apparent reason given for the duo's split, as aforementioned, however, as Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes revealed, it was Lewis Hamilton's decision to part ways with her.

He mentioned that she was a big part of the team, but if both of them not working together was Hamilton's decision, the team was going to support him.

There is no grudge between the two, as revealed by multiple sources, and since both of them still stay connected, it can only be confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes