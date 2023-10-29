"Whristian Worner": Fans react to Red Bull boss' reply to Lewis Hamilton's comments about Sergio Perez not getting support in the team

Lewis Hamilton's support for Sergio Perez has ignited a discussion about the level of backing the Mexican driver receives within the Red Bull Racing team.

Perez, who has faced a challenging 2023 season, found an ally in Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion raised concerns about the support system around him.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, however, was quick to respond to Hamilton's comments. He affirmed that there is no intention of retirement in sight for Perez.

Speaking to Formula 1's official handle, Horner expressed gratitude for Hamilton's concern. He also addressed the previous concern the Mercedes driver had shown towards Sergio Perez.

"There’s absolutely no plan of any retirement! It’s very nice that Lewis has so much care and attention [for Perez] when he was questioning the validity of Max’s teammate only a few weeks ago," stated Horner.

Addressing the rumors swirling within the F1 community, Horner emphasized the positive relationship between Perez and the team. He further highlighted the team's aspiration for a one-two finish in the championship. He said:

"We want to see him {Sergio} finish second in the championship, which is something we’ve never achieved before – to have a one-two.”

Notably, fans of the sport took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Horner's reply to Lewis Hamilton. One user wrote:

"Whristian Worner."

Another fan, evidently impressed by Horner's stand, commended him with the statement,

"The goat has spoken."

However, not all reactions were directed towards the Red Bull boss. One of the X users advised Lewis Hamilton to focus on his own racing endeavors, stating:

"Lewis needs to worry about Lewis and winning a race."

What were Lewis Hamilton's comments on Sergio Perez and his Red Bull situation?

The Mercedes driver acknowledged the immense psychological pressure that a driver experiences. He further emphasized the importance of a supportive environment.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he pointed out that, in his view, not all elements within the team have been supportive of Perez throughout this situation.

Lewis Hamilton had previously stated:

"I don't think his team has been really, massively supportive of him. If I heard Toto talking negatively about me, the race weekends would be really quite tough."

Despite the challenging circumstances, Hamilton commended Sergio Perez for handling the situation admirably. He continued:

“As a driver, I understand the psychological or mental pressure are so heavy on you...it's hard to explain and put it in words.”

Heading into the Mexican GP, Perez finds himself starting from the fifth position in his home race. Meanwhile, Hamilton trails behind, starting P6.