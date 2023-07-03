Why were 8 F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Esteban Ocon penalized by the FIA after the 2023 F1 Austrian GP?

During the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, several drivers received time penalties, which completely shuffled the order after the race ended.

This was quite bizarre to witness, as eight drivers received these penalties even though there were no major crashes. A few, like Esteban Ocon and Nyck de Vries, even received multiple time penalties.

These penalties were only imposed because these F1 drivers, like Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant, and Nyck de Vries, broke the track limit rule. Two of the major areas where drivers were breaking the track limit rule were at turns nine and 10.

An FIA statement was released, explaining how the stewards noted the track limit violations and how driver positions were changed after the F1 race as well.

"Regarding the track limits infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside of the boundaries of the track, an unprecedented situation arose, which resulted in all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race," the statement read.

"Prior to the submission of a Protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing. During the Grand Prix, Race Control was tasked with reviewing well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track. The results will be updated once the review of those which were not able to be reviewed during the race is complete," the statement added.

Since multiple F1 drivers went off the track on several laps, the FIA had to inspect all the track limits during and after the race and properly impose penalties for those who went off the white lines too many times.

"In order to address the issue for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of turns 9 and 10. We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues," the statement continued.

Max Verstappen was delighted with another masterclass in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen dominated yet again at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. The reigning world champion explained how he did not pit under the virtual safety car and simply followed the regular strategy, which fortunately worked out like a charm for him.

The Red Bull driver told David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the F1 race:

"We opted not to box during the virtual safety car and just follow our normal strategy and that worked out really well because the tyre life was not that high around here and I think our stints were perfect".

After the Austrian GP, Max Verstappen has further extended his lead in the drivers' championship table with 229 points in his hands.

