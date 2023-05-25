Why does Aston Martin consider the Honda power unit as the 'final piece in the jigsaw'

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll feels their collaboration with Honda is the last piece of the jigsaw for the team to challenge for titles in F1. The Silverstone-based team has enjoyed a strong partnership with Mercedes for over a decade. However, with Aston Martin's improved performances and Mercedes' disappointing results this year, the two teams have become direct competitors.

Lawrence Stroll has had his sights set on becoming a frontrunner in F1 for a while now, which has been evident through the team's decisions like building their own wind tunnel.

During the media debrief after the announcement of their partnership with Honda, which will begin from 2026, Lawrence Stroll specifically stressed on this point as he said:

"Aston Martin and Honda have a lot in common, including engineering excellence and a long-term commitment and passion to win. Honda and its engineers are racers and love to develop its products in competition. Racing in part of its DNA and always has been. Racing is also a part of Aston Martin's DNA for the last 110 years and together, we will win."

Stroll added:

"Aston Martin is the fastest growing team in the sport and on social media, tripling our fanbase in the last two years. Our partnership with Honda is the final piece in the jigsaw to establish Aston Martin as a top team capable of winning world titles. Combined with our new campus, we are giving the team all the tools it needs to win. To establish the team at the very top of the sport, we need to exploit every single area of our technical package and now, a bespoke PU is the most important last step in that journey."

Has Aston Martin found the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle?

The Silverstone-based squad's decision to switch to Hondo as their engine suppliers from 2026 could be a huge move in their bid to challenge for F1 titles. Aston Martin has been making moves in the background for the last few years to ensure they are ready to make the step up.

This season, they have reaped the rewards as they have been the second best team on the grid behind Red Bull. Even more impressive has been the team's methodical approach as they check off every box and continue to make progress.

The move to have their own wind tunnel, which should be active soon, and switching away from relying on a direct competitor are decisions that will help Aston Martin become a major player in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes