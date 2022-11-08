Why did Aston Martin kick out Sebastian Vettel from their office?

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack revealed that they had to 'kick' Sebastian Vettel out of the AM office during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

This happened because the German was still studying the data and trying to make as many changes as he could for the performance to tune up given his boost in motivation from the past few races. Mike Krack explained:

"We had to kick him [Sebastian Vettel] out of the office yesterday night, otherwise he would have still been there, studying data, looking at where you can change things."

Sebastian Vettel moved from Ferrari to Aston Martin in 2021 after the team was rebranded from Racing Point. His first season with the team was average given it was technically a 'new team'. Vettel grabbed the 2nd place podium in Azerbaijan, making it his (and Aston Martin's) first and only podium finish of the season.

However, the 2022 season turned tragic for the team. After a series of both Lance Stroll and Vettel falling out of points, the team fell incredibly back in the standings.

Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the season in July. Many suspected that one of the major reasons for this decision was Aston Martin's poor performance. However, in the past few races, Vettel has outperformed the expectations of the Silverstone-based team.

Mike Krack believes Sebastian Vettel 'really wants to do well'

Sebastian Vettel has been at his best (in the 2022 season) in the past couple of races. Fans also voted Vettel as the driver of the day in Austin and in Suzuka. Mike Krack believes this boost in performance has been a motivation for the German. Krack said:

"I think he gained from the better performance or the better results. It added a little bit even more to his motivation, and it's really nice to see him work."

Vettel's performance after the Italian Grand Prix has rocketed. The car's reliability has improved a lot, this saw him finish P8 in Singapore, P6 in Japan, and then another P8 in the United States.

Although he only finished P14 at the Mexican Grand Prix, it wasn't too bad given how the team struggled during the entire race weekend. Team Principal Mike Krack feels that Vettel wants to give everything before the season ends and he retires. Krack further said:

"So he's not on a farewell, this I can tell you for sure. He really wants to do well. He wants to bring us forward and bring his part to finish the season in the best possible place."

As much as the team wants Sebastian Vettel to end his career on a high, fans also want him to score at least one podium in the final two races of the season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

