Why Aston Martin could be the new Red Bull of F1 according to David Croft

F1 commentator David Croft recently delved deep into how Aston Martin has brought in top engineers from various teams and how they will soon become the Red Bull of F1.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Croft explained how Aston Martin brought in Dan Fallows, an excellent aerodynamicist from Red Bull who somewhat knows the legendary car designer Adrian Newey's core car concept, which is currently succeeding on the grid. He said:

"Aston Martin, with Dan Fallows leading them technically. Dan, coming from Red Bull, he understands where Adrian Newey's inspiration and philosophy to a good car. And it's that kind of higher-raked car that is now succeeding, given the slight changes to the floor and the diffuser that have been made in the last couple of years."

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Adrian Newey has actually lost quite a few colleagues that has worked closely with him in recent years.



Peter Prodromou -> McLaren

Dan Fallows -> Aston Martin

Furthermore, Croft mentioned Eric Blondin and Luca Furbatto, who have also joined Aston Martin. This trio of top engineers is leading the technical side of the team and pushing it forward on the grid. He added:

"I think also there's two other key members there's Eric Blondin in aerodynamics who has come from Mercedes, who Dan also worked with a Red Bull for a few years, and there's Luca Furbatto on the chassis side. And all three of them have formed a very good technical leadership with the new staff that have come in to drive this team forward."

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



Today is a landmark day for AMF1 Team, as the first of our colleagues move into our brand new, state-of-the-art factory in Silverstone.



Join us as we take a look inside and see how they're settling in. Welcome home, team.

Finally, the F1 commentator claimed that Aston Martin could become the new Red Bull in the sport. This parallel drawn between both teams is due to how Red Bull gradually became the top team over the past few years.

For a few years, they were chasing both Ferrari and Mercedes; they gradually beat Ferrari and eventually defeated Mercedes after the 2021 F1 season. The green British team could soon walk the same path as Red Bull once did before 2022.

"I think they will be the next Red Bull in Formula One. They've got the vision, they've got the money, they've got the strategy, they've got the people."

Fernando Alonso admits that Red Bull is still much stronger than Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso stood on yet another podium in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. He was the closest to beating Red Bull on the streets of the Principality. However, he admits that the reigning world champions are still far ahead of his team, especially on more traditional tracks. Speaking in the drivers press conference after the Monaco GP, he said:

“Yeah, it will be but I don't think that I will not put any pressure on my team or myself into next week. We saw today on race pace… yesterday was very close in qualifying but today in the race, we saw Red Bull again, very dominant. So we have to accept that things into next weekend will be maybe as we saw in any other race this year, where Red Bull is untouchable."

Aston Martin is currently in second place with 120 points, while Red Bull is leading the championship table with 249 points.

