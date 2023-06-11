Why Aston Martin's surge to the front does not surprise the Alfa Romeo team principal  

Aston Martin's surge to the front of the F1 grid has not surprised Alfa Romeo team principal Alessandro Bravi because of the solid base the team already had. The Silverstone-based unit has made a massive leap up the grid since last season.

Since their new avatar in 2021, Aston Martin had only one podium in two seasons. All of that changed this season as they were able to produce a car capable of fighting amongst the top four teams. So much so that Fernando Alonso has been able to nab five podiums in the first seven races.

Speaking about the team's rise, Bravi said it was not a surprise. He also credited them for signing Alonso. Talking to Mundo Deportivo, he said:

"I was not surprised. They already had a very solid base and to that they have added investments and a driver like Fernando Alonso, of a very high level and who right now is making a difference, as in Monaco and the rest of the races."

Speaking about Alpha Romeo, Bravi revealed that the planned upgradation of the facilities will continue as the team grows from strength to strength. He said:

"The consequences of this [planning] will be seen over time, because ours, like Sauber and now with Alfa Romeo, is a path started in 2017 from the 10th in Constructors' [standings] to reach sixth position [last year]. This year, the championship is much more competitive, but we want to continue with our growth and we must only have the patience to make the right decisions."

Aston Martin bringing new upgrades in Canada

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack has revealed that the team intends to bring a few upgrades to the next race next weekend in Canada

Replying to a question where he was asked about Fernando Alonso wanting more upgrades, Krack told motorsport.com:

“He is right to ask us and push us for that. There will be something coming in Canada. It will be a step.”

The race in Barcelona was not the best for Aston Martin. The team did not secure a podium and even dropped a position in the Constructors' Championship due to Mercedes' double podium, with Lewis Hamilton finishing in P2 and George Russell in P3.

