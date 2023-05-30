"Why on earth would you be putting it on the edge": Sergio Perez's crash in Monaco was incomprehensible according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Mark Hughes stated that there was no need for Sergio Perez to push too hard during the Q1 session in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, which eventually caused him to crash and end his qualifying session.

Perez had a disappointing race weekend in the Principality, as he started the race from the back of the grid and finished outside of the points.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Hughes explained how the dreadful weekend in Monaco must have put a dent in the Mexican's aim to win his maiden world title. Though he has been quick on street tracks, a surprising mistake cost him a lot. The F1 pundit said:

"Yeah, it's put a severe dent in it. Considering his strengths as a driver, the first six races have been a really nice sequence of tracks for him to really capitalize on his strengths. And this [Monaco GP], of course, he's had some great races here in the past and won last year, of course. So this should have been one of the ones where he was able to take the fight to Max. You know, he did it in Baku, he did it in a slightly different way, but in Miami also Jeddah."

Formula 1 @F1 RED FLAG



Perez is STOPPED out on track after sliding into the barriers



Driver is okay, but he's out of Qualifying!



#MonacoGP #F1 RED FLAGPerez is STOPPED out on track after sliding into the barriersDriver is okay, but he's out of Qualifying! 🚩 RED FLAG 🚩Perez is STOPPED out on track after sliding into the barriers Driver is okay, but he's out of Qualifying! 😳#MonacoGP #F1 https://t.co/Z7w1mnptWt

Hughes was unable to understand why Sergio Perez pushed hard in the Q1 session of the Monaco GP when there was no need for it. He concluded:

"For Perez to nail, not necessarily win, but at least to score some heavy points to fight Max for. And it was incomprehensible that he was already out of Q1 in a Red Bull, and why on earth would you be putting it on the edge? You know, through Sainte Devote [turn 1] in Q1, when you're in a Red Bull, it's just absolutely incomprehensible."

Sergio Perez disappointed after Monaco GP and hopes to return back on top in Barcelona

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was devastated after the 2023 F1 Monaco GP qualifying session, crashing out in the Q1 session itself. While speaking to the media, he apologized to the team and stated how he effectively lost 25 points in the race. The 33-year-old hoped to return to his normal level in the upcoming Spanish GP next week. He said (via motorsport-total):

“It is very frustrating, I knew that my mistake yesterday was extremely costly, and then that was 25 points [lost]. So very disappointed, but still, I have some hope – but I know that I cannot afford another zero in the championship, so I really hope I can be back to my normal level in Barcelona.”

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Now on to Barcelona.



No el fin de semana que esperaba, le fallé a mi equipo, pero volveré con todo. Ahora ya a pensar en Barcelona.



#SP11 #MonacoGP Not the weekend I expected, I let down my team, but I’ll comeback stronger.Now on to Barcelona.No el fin de semana que esperaba, le fallé a mi equipo, pero volveré con todo. Ahora ya a pensar en Barcelona. Not the weekend I expected, I let down my team, but I’ll comeback stronger.Now on to Barcelona. No el fin de semana que esperaba, le fallé a mi equipo, pero volveré con todo. Ahora ya a pensar en Barcelona.#SP11 #MonacoGP https://t.co/ikQtoAFFjZ

Perez's poor performance in Monaco allowed teammate and race winner Max Verstappen to extend his lead at the top of the Driver's Championship standings by 25 points. Sergio Perez is currently in second place with 105 points behind Verstappen at 144 points.

Poll : 0 votes