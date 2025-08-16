Why do F1 drivers lose weight during a race? All about how much weight a driver could lose during a Grand Prix

Driving an F1 car is one of the most physically draining tasks to do. The aerodynamics of a modern Formula 1 car allows it to take the sharpest of turns at the greatest of speeds.

While this looks rather amazing when witnessing a race, it puts too much physical load on the driver. Cornering at speeds well over 300 kph (186 mph) puts an immense amount of G-force on the drivers, which can sometimes exceed 5G. This basically means that the drivers experience a force that is five times their own body weight.

Pairing this with extreme weather conditions, such as those witnessed in Singapore and Qatar, means the drivers lose a lot of physical strength. This leads to a loss of water in their body, and hence, drivers usually lose about two to three kilograms of weight after the end of each race. When the conditions are more demanding, this number can increase.

It is for this reason that the drivers' weights are measured after each race. The FIA mandated a minimum driver weight of 80kg in the 2019 season. This is because the cars can go faster if the drivers weigh less. Setting this limit helps in competition and ensures the drivers remain healthy. Weighing the drivers after a race also helps to note down how much weight loss they experienced during the race.

What are some of the fastest corners in F1?

As mentioned, modern F1 cars have such advanced aerodynamics that they can easily corner at speeds greater than 300 kph (186 mph). But is that really required in any of the tracks currently featured on the Formula 1 calendar?

It is quite popularly known that the Fairmont Hairpin in Monaco is the slowest corner on the current calendar, with cars going through the tight hairpin at just 48 kph (30mph). However, there are many contenders for the fastest F1 corner on the 2025 grid.

Turn 17 - Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The Las Vegas Strip is one of the most recent additions to the F1 calendar. It is generally a low-downforce circuit, featuring long straights and fast corners. The fastest one amongst them is no other than the final corner. The turn 17 witnesses cars going through at over 315 kph (195 mph). This corner leads to the start/finish straight.

Turn 17 (Blanchimont) - Spa Francorchamps

Spa Francorchamps is one of the oldest circuits featured on the current Formula 1 calendar. At the same time, it is one of the fastest as well. The iconic turn 17, named Blanchimont, has cars cruising through at 310 kph (192 mph).

Turn 15 (130R) - Suzuka International

Home to the iconic Japanese Grand Prix, the Suzuka International Circuit has a mix of corners. Apart from the esses, it is also known for the turn 15, named 130R. The iconic left-hander leads to the final chicane on the track. Cars go through the corner at 295 kph (183 mph).

