Why did F1 stop using grid girls?

F1 discontinued the appearance of grid girls back in 2018, citing the longtime practice does not align with the sport's vision and values. The grid girls were initially an important element associated with Formula 1, but after Liberty Media acquired the sport in 2017, things changed drastically.

Ad

Formula 1 is one of the most exciting and fast-paced motorsport series in the world. Since its inception in 1950, the sport has expanded to various regions across the globe, attracting a widespread audience.

Moreover, Formula 1 and glamour often go hand in hand. For the longest time, FIA hired professional models to employ them as 'grid girls.' Grid girls used to be a group of women performing promotional tasks during race weekends.

Ad

Trending

The girls would hold drivers' number cards, queue up to welcome them at the entrance, and even appear on the podium to celebrate after the race. Moreover, the grid girls often dressed in promotional clothes and paraded to promote brands.

However, Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017, and in 2018, the appearance of grid girls was discontinued, thus ending a longtime practice. The authorities explained that the appearances of grid girls didn't align with the sport's values, as it was an outdated practice.

Ad

The then F1 managing director of motorsports, Ross Brawn, told BBC:

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern-day societal norms. We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

Ad

The decision came after the sport faced a lot of backlash for employing grid girls. According to fans, the girls were allegedly objectified, and the practice was sexiest. While Formula 1 employed male models in 2015 to curb the criticism, the new leadership eventually decided to end the practice in 2018'.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel urged F1 to reconsider the ban on grid girls

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Race - Source: Getty

F1's decision to ban grid girls in 2018 was not welcomed by the organizers of the Monaco Grand Prix. That year, the event's host urged the sport to reconsider their decision, a plea backed by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Ad

Talking to the BBC, Hamilton said:

"Women are the most beautiful thing in the world. Monaco is a very elegant Grand Prix, and when we pull up to the grid and there's beautiful women on the grid, that's the Monaco Grand Prix, and that's a lovely thing."

Not only that, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also backed Hamilton's views and said:

Ad

"I like women. I think they look beautiful. The bottom line is that there is too much of a fuss nowadays."

He added that all grid girls are employed as per their own will, as nobody is forced to do the job. However, Hamilton's and Vettel's plea fell on deaf ears as F1's ban on grid girls was never reversed, and that is not expected to change in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback