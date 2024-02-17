Recent reports claim that Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's relationship with Max Verstappen's father, Jos, has been heavily damaged. This rumor emerged after Horner was accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior, for which he is currently under investigation.

A report by motorsport-total states that while some claim that the Red Bull drivers are supportive of Horner, Verstappen is having a difficult time with his team boss because he also supports his father. The report says:

"The fact that the drivers, including Verstappen, are united behind Horner is told differently in some circles that should know. Horner's relationship with Jos Verstappen is said to be severely damaged. However, nobody wants to say exactly why. And Max is having a hard time with Horner because he is fully behind his father."

The report was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by many F1-related accounts and fans naturally reacted and discussed the rumored friction between Jos and Horner.

Most users were confused as to why Max Verstappen's father would have issues with Red Bull's team principal, especially if the Dutch driver is winning consecutive championships.

One user wrote:

"Doesn't make any sense. Why does Jos have issues with Horner when his son is winning back to back championships??"

Here are a few more reactions from F1 fans online:

One fan also pointed out that, in an interview, Max Verstappen reportedly claimed that he is fully behind Horner.

"Max did a interview with Dutch press and says that he is fully behind Christian"

Some users were unhappy with the same story being recycled online, with one fan writing:

"How many times are the same stories going to be repeated? It doesn't even make sense. Let's assume that Jos and Horner don't have a good relationship, how does that affect anything? Jos doesn't have the power to fire him and Max isn't going to leave the best team for his father."

After Christian Horner was accused by an anonymous person of inappropriate and controlling behavior, Red Bull's parent company in Austria immediately started an internal investigation. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing and there hasn't been any conclusion.

Christian Horner debunks rumors of his relationship with Jos Verstappen turning sour

Christian Horner recently played down rumors about his relationship with Jos Verstappen being damaged.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner was asked whether there was any tension between him and both Max and Jos Verstappen. Denying the friction, he shared how he was with both Max and Jos at Silverstone and that the Dutch driver has been extremely supportive.

The team boss also expressed his eagerness to begin the 2024 F1 season with him.

"No, not at all. I was with Jos and Max at Silverstone a couple of days ago. Max is very focused on his job. He's been very supportive and I'm looking forward to the season ahead with him," Christian Horner said, via Sky Sports F1.

Max Verstappen is a key member of the Red Bull family. He helped the team win two Constructors' and three Drivers' championships, leaving behind several records in his wake.