Why did Lewis Hamilton split with Angela Cullen? Reason behind long-time trainer leaving F1 driver explored

Earlier this season, Lewis Hamilton announced his split with Angela Cullen, his performance coach/physiotherapist, who had worked with him for the past seven years. However, the reason that was given for the same remained largely unclear.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was round two on the 2023 race calendar, Lewis Hamilton took to social media to announce that his long-term colleague Angela Cullen would no longer be working with him, wishing her the best for the future.

The duo were regularly seen together in the paddock, and during races, Cullen was regularly spotted analyzing the Briton's performance. Since the Australian GP of 2016, both had been working together and Hamilton described her as "one of the greatest things that’s ever happened," to him. However, the sudden split left many confused.

In a social media post, the seven-time world champion wrote:

"For the last seven years [Cullen] has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you."

Toto Wolff revealed Lewis Hamilton made the decision to split with Cullen

There were speculations about Hamilton's split with Cullen since no apparent reason had been given for the same. The Briton did put out that she had to leave "as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams."

Later, however, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff clarified that it was Lewis Hamilton who wanted to split ways with his (now former) physiotherapist. As Motorsport quoted him:

"We develop as an organisation and if things don’t work out anymore, then we need to be honest about it and then bring change. Angela will always be a mascot of the team. She’s the only one who has a louder voice than a starting car! But, if this is what [Hamilton] decides, we will always absolutely support him, whatever direction he wants to take."

After spending close to a decade with the team, she will be missed by the crew as she will mark the start of a new journey in her life, away from the Formula 1 paddock, perhaps.

