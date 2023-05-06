Why is Lewis Hamilton wearing the rainbow-themed helmet during the 2023 F1 Miami GP in support of the LGBTQ+ community?

Lewis Hamilton is wearing his rainbow-themed helmet in protest of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Florida, ahead of the 2023 Miami GP. The seven-time world champion is outspoken about his support for the community and has lashed out at Florida's lawmakers.

Hamilton compared Florida's laws to that of Saudi Arabia, another country that is visited by the sport. Hamilton often races with a rainbow flag on his helmet, specifically when F1 stops at venues located in countries with restrictive laws.

"I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet," said Hamilton. "It’s no different to when we were in Saudi."



Speaking about his support for the LGBTQ+ community in Miami, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi. I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it."

The Mercedes star continued:

"I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it."

Lewis Hamilton's nightmare scenario should George Russell win a title

According to F1 expert Peter Windsor, Lewis Hamilton would find it extremely challenging if George Russell were to win the championship after Mercedes regains their previous form.

The British commentator went as far as to say that Russell's triumph would overshadow the notorious controversy at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Hamilton missed out on an eighth championship due to a controversial decision by the race director.

After the incident, Max Verstappen went on to win his first championship in 2021 and a second in 2022, currently holding a six-point lead in the 2023 standings.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has not won a single race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In contrast, Russell, his teammate, secured Mercedes' sole victory in Brazil last year and has outperformed him in qualifying during the first three rounds of the season.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton, Windsor said on a YouTube stream:

“Imagine if it was George Russell that won the Championship – and not Lewis – in that situation. But of course, that could happen. That could easily happen."

"George would have by far enough experience by then, be quick enough and by the law of averages – things could happen to Lewis, things could happen to George – it could go George’s way. That would make what happened in Abu Dhabi ’21 look tame if that happened."

