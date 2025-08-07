"Why is he looking like that one guy from Brooklyn Ninety nine?": Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo's new look

F1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo was spotted by a fan at an airport, and he caught up with the Australian. The fan asked the 36-year-old a few questions as the interaction turned into a fun, casual interview. As the video surfaced on social media, fans took notice of Ricciardo's new look and reacted to the same.Ricciardo retired from F1 after he was sacked by VCARB (Red Bull's sister F1 team) after the 2024 Singapore GP. The Australian, who was once being considered as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull, suddenly left the paddock without a farewell.Since retirement, Ricciardo has been living life in the slow lane and hasn't showcased any interest in returning to motorsports. Spending time with friends &amp; family and travelling around the world has been the motto for the Australian.A fan ran into Ricciardo at an airport and asked the 36-year-old a few questions while walking alongside the former F1 driver. Daniel Ricciardo was dressed up in a solid white t-shirt with black trousers. The Australian carried a black jacket and completed the look with a black backpack.The former Red Bull driver considerably grew out his hair since he was last spotted in the paddock and flaunted an unkempt beard. The F1 fans came out and reacted to Ricciardo's new look as they compared him to Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s character Adrian Pimento, portrayed by Jason Mantzoukas.“Why is he looking like that one guy from B99,” commented a fan.YASH ³³ 🇮🇳🪔 @maxsbullsLINKWhy is he looking like that one guy from B99Another wrote,“Bro look like this from brooklyn99.”“Man has stopped caring about his looks, used to be proud of it the most,” wrote another.Some fans came out and suggested that Ricciardo's new look makes him look like Adam Sandler’s double, while others compared it to Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah.“Adam Sandler Double,” commented a user.Daniel Sanchez @BtcTeslaDanielLINK@cineleclerc Adam Sandler DoubleAnother mentioned, “Mo Salah”.Some requested Daniel Ricciardo to shave his beard and make a return to the F1 paddock as a broadcaster, like other former F1 drivers, including David Coulthard and Nico Rosberg.“Miss him! Wish he’d do broadcasting…and shave, but that’s just me..” said a user.DBorz @ldborzoneLINK@cineleclerc Miss him! Wish he’d do broadcasting…and shave, but that’s just me..“Affected by the success”: Former Red Bull driver's hot take on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 careerFormer Red Bull driver David Coulthard featured in a recent episode of the High Performance podcast. As he talked about the evolution of an F1 driver as the series progresses and changes are introduced, Coulthard brought up Daniel Ricciardo as an example. He said [45:20 onwards],“You see some drivers who evolve well. You see others who get affected by the success, and that affects their trajectory. I think Daniel Ricciardo would be an example of that.”“One of the bright young talents that arrived in Formula 1, one of the best overtakers of his generation, always exciting to watch. And then just suddenly, as he left Red Bull, Renault was OK, McLaren, Lando outperformed him in both years, even though Daniel won a race. And then it never really worked out again at AlphaTauri (now VCARB),” he added.Daniel Ricciardo had a difficult time at McLaren and was sacked by the team after the 2022 season, with Red Bull signing him as a reserve driver. The Australian eventually replaced Nyck de Vries at the sister team, but never really shone the way he did back in his prime.