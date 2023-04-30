Why Max Verstappen questioned George Russell's 'common sense' after 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint

Max Verstappen questioned George Russell's common sense after the 2023 Azerbaijan GP sprint where the two got together, resulting in damage to the Red Bull. The start of the race saw Verstappen struggle from a poor start, which helped Russell to hold the inside line into Turns 2 and 3.

Because of the aggressive nature of driving from the Mercedes driver, Verstappen tried to hang around the outside but suffered damage. With his sidepods damaged, the Red Bull driver was compromised, as he could not challenge Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in front of him.

After the race, Verstappen questioned Russell's common sense keeping the mind the speed disparity of the two cars, telling Sky Sports F1:

“I respect all the drivers a lot. It’s a bit of common sense what you do on the first lap. You just have to picture yourself. They are off the pace and to risk that much on lap one, I think it’s not very rewarding anyway because I would get him anyway within a few laps. There is potential to damage your car as well, not only my car."

He added:

"Of course, I had a hole in my sidepod, but he could also get a puncture, and then his race is over as well. I thought I was fair in turn two. I gave him enough space. I think he locked up. He tells me ‘I had cold tyres’.

"Well, we all have cold tyres, that’s not an excuse. I don’t like it when somebody has that kind of reaction: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ and just walks off. It is what it is. I was not overtaking him. He was overtaking me. I’m just trying to stay out of trouble."

Only regret that I didn't have a great start - Max Verstappen

Verstappen did, however, admit that drivers learn these things over time and Russell will eventually do so. When asked if he had any regrets over his move, the Red Bull driver was quick to say that the only thing he regretted was not having a great start:

"It’s two views. It’s my view, it’s his view, whatever.(In his position) I would try to fight but not run into someone because that’s not what you want to do. That’s something you maybe learn over time."

He added:

"I had my moments as well when I first started in Formula 1 where you make some silly mistakes – a lock-up or potential damage. Maybe it’s just part of the learning curve. My only regret is that I didn’t have a great start, and that’s something we need to look at.”

Max Verstappen will start the main race on Sunday in the front row and with George Russell outside the top 10, a repeat of their sprint battle is unlikely to materialise.

