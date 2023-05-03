Why Max Verstappen's criticism of George Russell at the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP was 'a bit rich' according to Will Buxton

Max Verstappen calling out George Russell for taking unnecessary risks and damaging his car was a bit rich, according to Will Buxton. The two drivers tangled at the start of the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, where George Russell was very aggressive in the way he attacked the Red Bull driver. As a result, Russell's move damaged the side pod of the Red Bull driver and handicapped the rest of Max Verstappen's sprint.

Verstappen was furious at Russell for his driving and felt that the Mercedes driver took unnecessary risks while driving alongside him. The two even had a heated debate after the race, and words were exchanged between the two drivers.

F1 presenter Will Buxton, however, feels that Max Verstappen, who has himself made a career out of trying dangerous and bold moves, was not correct in his criticism.

Speaking about this on the F1 TV broadcast, he said:

“It’s a bit rich isn’t it, Max Verstappen saying a driver is taking some unnecessary risks. Max has made a career out of putting in gutsy moves, getting his elbows out, getting down and dirty, running wheel-to-wheel with people.”

He added:

“He has fought drivers hard his entire career, but he doesn’t like being raced hard himself, particularly not when he’s fighting for a Championship. I think that really showed today.”

Max Verstappen lost to teammate Sergio Perez in Baku and finished P2 in the race

Verstappen did not have a great race either as he ended up finishing P2 in the race and lost out to his teammate. The driver was disadvantaged by the safety car but even then found it hard to pull off the move.

Recapping the race in Parc Ferme, the Red Bull driver said:

"Yeah, I think of course, the Safety Car was a bit unlucky, then I had to push again. I tried to stay very close, to try and get into the DRS. But I think the tyres were overheating a bit because of that, of course, trying to follow. But also the balance. I was struggling to be really consistent."

He added:

"So I was playing around with the tools a little bit. And I think once I got that sorted, I would say the last 10 laps were actually quite good again, but just a little bit too late but I think a lot of things learned again throughout the race and, of course, at the end of the day a good team result.

Verstappen's lead has shrunk to six points now after Perez's impressive weekend in Baku.

