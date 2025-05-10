After becoming a father, many might have thought that Max Verstappen would take some time off the racetrack. However, the Dutchman was soon spotted testing a Ferrari GT3 car at the Nurburgring. He participated in the test under the pseudonym 'Franz Hermann' but fans quickly got riled up with the similarity of the name with a Nazi Germany commander.

Ad

The reigning F1 world champion is known for his love of racing. Whenever not on track, he is most commonly seen driving on his simulator at his home.

However, the Dutchman expanded from racing on the simulator in various categories and started testing GT3 machinery last year in his time away from the F1 paddock.

This trend continued into the 2025 season as Verstappen test drove the Ferrari 296 GT3 car at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. He seemingly put up the pseudonym of 'Franz Hermann' on the Ferrari to remain under the covers and complete the test in peace.

Ad

Trending

But fans were quickly able to latch onto him as his helmet featured his name in bold letters. However, the discussion regarding this test soon turned sour on social media as fans drew comparisons to Verstappen's pseudonym with former Nazi Germany commander, Hermann Franz who was a part of the holocaust under Adolf Hitler's leadership.

This infuriated fans, but the Nazi commander's name was Hermann Franz and Verstappen used a different name which had the first name and last name switched up. This led to confusion among fans, moreover, there are multiple named Hermann Franzes reported about in the past century, but some fans focused on the German commander's name only.

Ad

Is Max Verstappen eyeing a move away from F1?

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

With Max Verstappen trying out the GT3 category, fans might remember when the Dutchman expressed his feelings on trying out other forms of racing last year. This has led people to speculate whether the Red Bull driver could soon leave F1.

Ad

When asked about his future at Red Bull (and F1 in the grand scheme of things), Verstappen said (via CNBC):

'Honestly, a lot of people are talking about it, except me. I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team. That’s the only thing that I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment. I’m very relaxed."

Ad

Max Verstappen currently sits third in the championship table. He trails the papaya duo as Oscar Piastri leads the standings with Lando Norris at a 16-point deficit behind him.

The Aussie driver has won four of the six races held so far and has showcased how he has upped his game with the turn of the year in comparison to his teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More