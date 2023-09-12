Why Max Verstappen is 'simply untouchable' right now, according to F1 team principal 

Max Verstappen is in the period of his career where he's simply untouchable. That is the view of F1 team principal Christian Horner as he feels there is no driver capable of extracting what Verstappen does from the car under him. Ever since Max got his hands on a competitive car in 2021, the driver has not looked back.

The driver won the title in 2021 after a year-long struggle. The 2022 F1 title was won dominantly with Max Verstappen breaking multiple records in the process. The 2023 F1 season features Verstappen with 12 wins in 14 races as the Red Bull driver is on a 10-race win streak. The driver has been on a record-breaking spree with both pundits and fans continuing to mount praises for the level of his performances.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner claimed after the race in Monza that no driver could match Max Verstappen in the same car. As quoted by racingnews365, Horner said:

"Max is in a period of his career where he's just simply untouchable. I don't think there's any driver on the grid that will be able to achieve what he's been doing in that car. Being his teammate is probably - in some respects - the most enviable job to have because the barometer is so high. It's very difficult and I think what we're witnessing at the moment is a driver that is generational [talent]."

Max Verstappen has been in impressive form for the last three seasons

Referencing the level at which the Red Bull driver is performing, Horner said that Verstappen's form has been incredible in the last three years. The driver broke the record for the most wins as well as the most points scored in a season in 2022 and the form guide does suggest that he will better that this season as well. Horner said:

"If you've looked at the previous races, I think in Bahrain he was already in a commanding position. He then had a drive shaft failure in Saudi in qualifying and his recovery through the field was impressive there. So he's been in incredible form for the last three years."

Max Verstappen will be heading to the 2023 F1 Singapore GP on a 10-race win streak. The Red Bull driver has never won a race in Singapore and will be hoping to change that record this time around.