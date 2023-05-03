Why the media is still not selling Sergio Perez 'as a World Champion', former F1 driver gives his take

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi revealed why Sergio Perez, who is currently second in the world championship, is not being considered or being 'sold' by the media as a world champion.

Red Bull's domination has once again flourished on the Formula 1 grid in the 2023 season, with almost no one to battle them for the front. That leaves only the two drivers capable enough to win the world championship. While Verstappen is on top currently, he has won the same number of races as his teammate Sergio Perez this season (2).

Despite the amazing performance Sergio Perez has delivered, he has not been called a championship contender by many. It is still thought that it will be his teammate who will outscore him. However, if a battle takes place between the two, it would only be right to call the Mexican a contender.

As Jean Alesi said on the F1 Nation podcast, there is a simple reason why he is not being 'sold' as a Formula 1 world champion, and that is Max Verstappen. When asked by host Tom Clarkson if he is being talked about as a world champion, Alesi replied,

"No, we're not selling him like a world champion because we know how difficult it is to win a world championship and, moreover, with a two-time world champion in a team that is based around Max Verstappen."

"But, anyway, I think he has the chance. We're not going to build him as the world champion but if he does, step-by-step, maybe, he has a chance."

Alesi claims Red Bull would allow Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen to battle with each other for the championship

It has been a massive question if Red Bull will allow their drivers to battle for the world championship, especially after the events of the 2022 season, when Sergio Perez was asked to make space for Verstappen.

However, this time around, as Alesi said, if this dominance continues, they will be allowed to battle each other. This will be good news for Sergio Perez as it could probably turn out to be his first season with an actual fight for the championship.

The two are separated by only six points in the championship with Verstappen leading the grid. If the results of Baku replicate in Miami, Checo will have a comfortable lead in the championship.

