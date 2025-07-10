"Why now?": Former Red Bull man furious at Christian Horner being fired from the team

Former Red Bull engineer Blake Hinsey hit out at the Austrian team after they sacked Christian Horner on Wednesday. Hinsey, who worked with Red Bull for eight years, took to his social media account to question the team's move on their long-standing boss.

Days after the British GP, the Milton Keynes-based team dismissed Horner as its boss with immediate effect and put the former Racing Bulls boss, Laurent Mekies, in charge. The move not only shocked everyone in Formula 1 but also sent ripples across the fraternity.

One among them was Hinsey, who was also shocked. Sharing Red Bull Racing's post on his social media, the former Red Bull man questioned the Austrian team. writing in his story, he stated:

"Why now? We had been through the sh*t before and came out alright eventually. Interesting to see how much worse it gets before it gets better."

Credit: Blake Hinsey on Instagram.

Notably, Hinsey was referring to the underwhelming times Red Bull encountered from 2014 to 2020, the era when the Milton Keynes-based team was hugely overshadowed by Mercedes and Ferrari.

Fresh from their dominance from 2010 to 2013, the underperformance in 2014 had turned out to be a shocker. Things did not improve for them the next seven years, as they kept on struggling against Mercedes and Ferrari.

Despite the struggles, Red Bull kept their faith in Christian Horner and weathered the storm together. This was the time when Blake Hinsey worked on the team (2014-2021). As a result, the recent dismissal of Christian Horner owing to Red Bull's underperformance shocked the former.

Christian Horner let his feelings be known after Red Bull dismissal

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen - Source: Getty

Christian Horner shared his thoughts after being dismissed by Red Bull from his team principal role. Speaking to the team at Milton Keynes, the British boss said, via Motorsport.com:

"Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering. I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over.

"And that obviously came as a shock to myself, but what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so. And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years that I've been here," he further added.

Horner's dismissal comes amid Red Bull's downward spiral in terms of performance, which they failed to avoid since mid-2024. Max Verstappen, who's chasing his fifth F1 title, has won two of his last 14 races. On the other hand, the second Red Bull car has been a constant headache as no driver could extract performance from it so far.

