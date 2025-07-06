"Why does this old man bring Lewis Hamilton into every conversation?": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's comment about Max Verstappen 

F1 fans were left miffed after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso praised Max Verstappen's pole lap at the British Grand Prix while taking a dig at his former teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Spanish driver had yet another eye-catching performance on the track as he qualified P9 in the qualifying session for the main race while his teammate Lance Stroll was unable to get out of Q1.

Ad

The two-time F1 world champion will start the race from P7 owing to Antonelli and Bearman's penalties and has the chance of scoring big points for the second weekend in a row.

However, apart from his performance, it was his post-quali interview with DAZN that caught everyone's eye as he sang praises of Max Verstappen's pole position and said:

“He’s the best. When he has a car like the others, he takes pole. He hasn’t won as many times as Hamilton here, but the best is him.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fernando Alonso's comments did not sit well with several F1 fans as they gave their reactions on X, with one fan claiming:

"Why does this old man bring Lewis into every conversation? You can praise other drivers without having to mention him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is what a microaggression is, you insult someone just to make the other one better, so unnecessary. The grudge must be getting heavier on his shoulders after 18 years. Time to let it go, maybe?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can he go 1 interview without sneaking in a Hamilton dig? What is the point man," asked a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Always dragging Hamilton in the convo, we know it mate that you are still salty about the past," said a fan.

"Obsessive partner type vibes, how can one person be this salty," wrote a fan.

Ad

"If this guy had just half of what Lewis achieved he was going to be a problem," claimed another.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were teammates at McLaren for a single season in 2007 and finished tied on points.

Fernando Alonso analyzes his P7 start for the British GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he was happy with his final lap in Q3, which took him ahead of Pierre Gasly and allowed him to start at P7 for the British GP.

Ad

As per F1.com, the 43-year-old reflected on his performance and said:

"I'm happy with today and to be in Q3 again. It wasn't a straightforward FP3 session for us and because of this we went into Qualifying a little more unknown with the car setup."

"We tested the new upgrades this weekend too and it seems a small step in the right direction. So, all in all, I think we can be pleased to be starting P7 tomorrow after a well-executed Qualifying session. Let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Fernando Alonso hasn't stood on a podium in F1 since his heroics at the 2023 Brazilian GP for the Silverstone-based outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More