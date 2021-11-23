Why did Pierre Gasly not defend against Max Verstappen at Qatar Grand Prix?

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen was aided by Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly on Lap 4 of the Qatar Grand Prix, according to a video that emerged online. The video shows evidence of the Frenchman not using his DRS against the Dutch title contender from the sister team.

Due to a seven-place grid penalty, Max Verstappen started seventh on the grid while Gasly had started on the front row, in second place. At the start and on the opening lap of the race, Gasly dropped to third as he was overtaken by Fernando Alonso, who had started behind him, and Max Verstappen had already made up three places to slot in fourth during the opening laps.

Peter @StavusPJ Did anyone else notice that Gasly didn't even use his DRS until the final metres of the straight? Clearly a very easy pass 😉 Did anyone else notice that Gasly didn't even use his DRS until the final metres of the straight? Clearly a very easy pass 😉 https://t.co/MKpT69aHEX

The video, which emerged online, suggests Gasly did not bother to defend himself from the Red Bull F1 driver. The Frenchman let him pass with ease and didn't use DRS at any point. While Gasly's DRS detection point must have come later in the race, there was also an interesting team radio conversation between Max Verstappen and his team, suggesting that Gasly from the sister outfit should be asked to move out of the way.

Translation: "Can someone get Gasly out of the way?"



#F1 #QatarGP Verstappen: "A little bit stuck here"Translation: "Can someone get Gasly out of the way?" Verstappen: "A little bit stuck here"Translation: "Can someone get Gasly out of the way?"#F1 #QatarGP

While Mercedes have only one wingman to help Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull F1 team have the advantage of three drivers to aid Max Verstappen in the title race. The Dutchman not only has his own teammate Sergio Perez to help his cause, but can also seek assistance from Alpha Tauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for the same.

Red Bull F1 could factor their sister squad into the goings on for the two final races on the calendar to help their title ambitions and hamper Mercedes' chances of winning both titles.

Max Verstappen still leads drivers championship after Qatar GP

Despite Lewis Hamilton winning two races during the overseas triple header, Max Verstappen still leads the championship by eight points. To get a shot at the title, the Dutchman has to win the next round and bag the fastest lap in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. If Hamilton wins and Verstappen is second, it will only slice the lead to half.

Without anything untoward happening, the title will likely not be won by a large margin, and the deciding race will be the final one, at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

