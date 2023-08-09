"Why should they punish Red Bull for being the best team?" - F1 fans react to reports of a possible DRS ban in qualifying

There has been a report of another new rule by F1 to ban DRS during qualifying sessions. It could severely underpower Red Bull (RBR) and bring their dominance down, at least during qualifying owing to the aerodynamics of the car. Needless to say, it has sent fans into a tizzy.

Red Bull have been quite strong this season, winning every single race and setting a new F1 world record. Max Verstappen has taken his easy lead on the top of the table with eight consecutive and 10 total wins in 12 races of the season. While this domination is certainly good for the team, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it has finished the competition at the top, and none of the teams are getting any close to the RB19.

The aerodynamics of the car are very strong, especially the Drag Reduction System (DRS) which helps them overtake with ease. However, the new report of F1 banning the use of the DRS (from AMuS), could impact the team the most, since they have the most powerful rear wing on the grid.

Fans weren't happy to learn this on social media, such as this particular one, who felt that Red Bull should not be 'punished' for being the 'best team.' They wrote:

"don’t agree with this why should they punish Red Bull for being the best team???"

"Don't mess with the only exciting session in the weekend please"

Some also felt that Red Bull would stay unaffected regardless of the implication of this rule:

"People don't even understand, banning it in qualy will make no diff to RB. They can start 20th and still win the race by 30sec with DRS in the main race. People should really their heads"

"Somehow I think Redbull will be just fine."

"Does it matter? You don't need drs at the front and if you happen to not qualify first, Max be first in like 5 laps"

F1 pundit compares Red Bull gain from DRS to other teams

Karun Chandhok, F1 presenter at Sky Sports, recently drew a comparison between the gains that RBR have over other teams in the use of the DRS. The system is used to make cars easier to pass; being within a second of the car in front, the one behind can have their rear wing open to reduce the drag by an extent, increasing the top speed and passing the car (on specific DRS zones on the tracks).

Chandhok, speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, revealed that during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season, other teams had around 14 - 15% of reduction with DRS open, while the Bulls pulled an easy 25%, making a huge gain. He pointed out:

"Somebody was showing me some drag numbers and when they hit the magic button, the Red Bull loses about 24-25 percent of its drag - this was the case in Baku - whereas most others are sort of 14-15 percent."

The teams who have been any close to battling the Milton Keynes outfit are Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes. Although close enough to the rest of the grid, they are still too far apart to have any chances of competing with the RBR drivers. That said, there is hope that they will develop further and win a few races in the second half of the season.