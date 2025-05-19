"Why would a racing driver be asked this?": Fans react to Robert Shwartzman being questioned about the Israel-Palestine conflict

IndyCar fans online have reacted to Robert Shwartzman being asked a question about the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Prema driver claimed the pole position for the Indy 500 on Sunday. Many wondered whether it was appropriate to direct such a line of questioning at the driver after the biggest achievement of his career so far.

Shwartzman has been praised by fans, experts, and members of the media after the rookie claimed an unexpected pole position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Amid this, the Israeli driver has also been in the headlines after he shared his stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

During Sunday’s post‑qualifying press conference, a reporter asked Shwartzman whether he saw himself as an ambassador who could help generate positive headlines for his country, given the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The 25-year-old reacted to this question by claiming that he wished for peace to prosper in the world.

"Yeah, representing Israel, I just want to believe that for all the people they realize that what is going on generally. Let's say, I'm not supporting it. I just want peace in the world. I want people to be good, and I don't want the separation of countries saying this is a bad country, or this is a good country, there is no bad or good. We're all human beings," said Shwartzman.

IndyCar fans on X have questioned why such a question was posed to Robert Shwartzman, especially after the driver had just claimed the pole for the Indy 500.

"Why would a racing driver be asked this?" said one fan.

"Whoever asked that should get their credentials taken away," said another fan.

"Completely disrespectful from the media," claimed another user.

Here are some more reactions:

"let the guy have his moment tbh its not like he can do anything about it," said another user.

"Disrespectful question, jeez. First rookie to take pole in the 500 in like 4 decades and that’s what you wanna ask? Come on, man," said another user.

"Sooner or later that question will come up, it’s inevitable due to his nationality, his answer deserves respect and speaks of his human quality," said another fan.

Israel and Palestine have been in a conflict-like situation since the inception of the former as a country in 1948. Most recently, the conflict heated up yet again in October 2023, and the two countries have been at war ever since.

When the FIA banned Russian athletes from competing under their national flag in competitions governed by them in 2022, Robert Shwartzman, who was Ferrari's test driver in F1 at the time, switched to an Israeli racing license due to the circumstances, and even received criticism for the move. The driver was born in Israel, but was raised in Russia, and holds a citizenship of both countries.

Robert Shwartzman hopes to race in Israel in the future

Robert Shwartzman poses with the Israeli flag after claiming pole for the 2025 Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Robert Shwartzman shared his wish to have an IndyCar race in Israel in the future, while speaking during the post-qualifying press conference on Sunday. The Israeli-born driver also claimed that it would be 'an amazing idea' to build an international standard racing circuit in his country of birth.

When asked by a member of the media whether he would like to see a race being held in Israel in the future, Shwartzman answered, saying:

"It would be amazing if we would go to Israel. "

"Obviously, I am not in control of it, it's just again, a dream. But like you said, it's definitely an amazing idea to have a race track in Israel, where we can do an international race," he added.

Robert Shwartzman will start the 109th running of the Indy 500 from the front row on May 25, after becoming the first rookie in 42 years to claim the pole for the historic race. He will be joined by two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato (2nd) and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward (3rd) on the front row.

