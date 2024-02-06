Why is Red Bull boss Christian Horner under investigation by Red Bull? All we know right now

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is currently being investigated by the parent company after a complaint was filed against the 50-year-old for inappropriate behavior.

After leading the Milton-Keynes outfit to a record-breaking season last year, Horner's start to his 2024 campaign has been muddied with allegations of inappropriate behavior brought to the attention of the company.

Red Bull has responded to the allegations, stating that it has taken the allegations "extremely seriously" and has opened an independent investigation to be carried out by an external barrister. The company hopes to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said in a statement.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Though the global energy drinks company didn't confirm the nature of the allegations, BBC Sport reports that the complaint relates to "inappropriate behavior of a controlling nature." A report from German publication Bild indicates that the investigation has been ongoing for several weeks.

Christian Horner has responded to the allegations, completely denying the claims made against him. He told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf:

"I completely deny these claims."

Given the gravity of the situation, if the allegations against Christian Horner are true, then the 50-year-old will have to resign from his position as the team principal of the Red Bull F1 team.

Amidst the backdrop of these allegations, Red Bull is gearing up to launch its 2024 challenger on February 15.

Exploring more about Christian Horner's time as Red Bull team principal

Christian Horner, appointed a CBE last year, has led the Red Bull F1 team since its inception in 2005, taking on the role at the age of 31. The Briton is currently the longest-serving team principal on the grid.

Horner, one of the key architects of Red Bull's success, took over the Jaguar outfit and turned it into a competitive championship-winning team. The team got its first race victory in 2009 with Sebastian Vettel. The German driver won four championships with the team between 2010-13.

After an uncompetitive period, Max Verstappen brought home the driver's championship in 2021 and has not looked back since. The team has racked up seven drivers' championships and six constructors' championships under Christian Horner to date.