Why were Red Bull mechanics allowed to celebrate on pit wall despite ban last time?

There was some confusion at the Azerbaijan GP regarding Red Bull mechanics having a pit wall celebration despite a ban from the FIA after the last race.

During the celebrations, the mechanics are not allowed to climb the pit wall and wave to their driver after the chequered flag due to safety reasons. Many have speculated that the Austrian team did not followe the rules when they waved at the pit wall after Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen brought home a 1-2 finish.

However, that was not the case, as confirmed by Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz, who said during his segment of Ted's Notebook that everything was in order. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also said that their mechanics did not break any rules. He said:

“The regulations make it quite clear. The team manager discussed it with the mechanics before the race. If you look, they’ve all got their feet in contact with the concrete. It’s crazy that we’re getting into regulation where the feet of the mechanics are, but I think you’ll find they were all standing where they should be.”

"We were unlucky with safety car and pit stop for Max Verstappen" - Red Bull team boss

Horner, while analysing the race, showered praise on winner Sergio Perez for his excellent drive but also said that he got lucky with the safety car, which worked against his teammate Max Verstappen.

As per F1.com, Horner said:

“Checo absolutely excelled today. He had the pace and really controlled the race; he benefitted from the timing of the safety car, but it was a phenomenal performance from him today and all weekend.

"Hats off to him. We were unlucky with the safety car and the pit stop for Max. Sometimes things like that don’t go your way, but that is racing, and we will learn from it. Other than that, it was an excellent performance from the whole team, another 1-2, our 25th!"

He continued:

"Things are clicking for us at the moment, and it sets us up well for next week, but it is still early days; there are 19 races and five more sprint races in this long season. With each race comes moments to savour but just as many learnings; we take those and move to the next challenge; preparation for Miami is already well underway; see you at the beach!”

It will be interesting to see which Red Bull driver omes out ahead in Miami this weekend.

