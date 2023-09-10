Why Red Bull's rivals should hang their heads in shame according to veteran F1 journalist

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has said that Red Bull's success in the current set of regulations has brought rival teams' approach into question.

The Austrian team has emerged as the dominant force in the new set of regulations, which began at the beginning of the 2022 season. Although they faced some competition in the beginning from Ferrari, since the second half of last year they have only lost one race. Their success in 2023 has been astonishing as they are gunning to become the first team to win every race in an F1 calendar.

On his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor said that the other teams should "hang their head in shame" as they have not been able to get around the new set of regulations as successfully as the reigning world champions.

He said:

"If it wasn’t for Red Bull you’d have to be saying: 'There’s something wrong here. All these incredible Formula 1 teams with their sophisticated technology cannot get this thing to work on a consistent basis.'"

He added:

"Given all those constraints, Red Bull have shown that it is possible still to do a great racing car consistently from one race to another, so as long as Red Bull are showing that everybody else needs to hang their head in shame basically, I think."

Red Bull advisor on the team's target for the rest of the season

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that they are targeting to secure both world championships as soon as possible and then go for the record of winning every single race in a season.

Speaking with Autosport, Marko said:

"First of all our goal is to secure the world championships But let's say if we win in Singapore, then the chance is there that we can win all the races. Of course, it is becoming a goal now."

"In the beginning of the season, it was not realistic to win all the races and it has never happened before. McLaren was stopped here [in 1988], so the press constructed a story that the curse would hit us as well, but we didn't let it hit us."

There are only a couple of tracks that may prove to be challenging for the world champions, with one of them coming next weekend in Singapore and the other in Brazil where they had struggled last year and were defeated by Mercedes.