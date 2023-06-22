Why Red Bull will try its best to help Sergio Perez rediscover his form according to Martin Brundle

According to former Formula One driver Martin Brundle, Red Bull will try its best to help Sergio Perez rediscover his form. The Mexican driver has been going through a lean patch. He has missed out on reaching Q3 in the last three races and given away far too many points in the championship battle.

After the race in Baku, the deficit between Perez and Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' standings was in single digits. It has now increased to 69 points after four straight wins for the Dutch driver.

Talking about Perez's lack of results in the last few races, Martin Brundle, in his latest Sky Sports F1 column, said that the driver needs all the support he can get to emerge from this slump. He wrote:

“Perez impressively won two of the first four races this season. Importantly with Verstappen second to him each time, but it has all fallen apart since Max came from ninth on the grid in Miami to comfortably beat pole-sitting Sergio. Perez will need all his maturity and experience, along with team and family support, to turn his head around and start delivering his speed and potential."

Brundle also stated that Red Bull will be working hard to help Sergio Perez recover his form as Max Verstappen will need a wingman when Aston Martin and Mercedes are formidable again. Brundle added:

“At the same time, Red Bull can’t have Perez off form when Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin inevitably home in on them. That’s why they’ll support him all the way.”

Sergio Perez going through the same fate that Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly did at Red Bull, according to Brundle

Brundle believes that Perez is facing the same issues that drivers like Albon and Gasly went through as Max Verstappen's teammates. They tried to compete with the Dutch driver, only to get overwhelmed in the process. He wrote:

"I suspect only Alonso and Hamilton would have the head to cope with Verstappen at this moment and I doubt Red Bull would want that volatility in their team. The team’s perfect scenario would be Sergio to finish a close second to Max every race, and win when Max can’t. The trouble is that, as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon found out, fine young drivers get buried alongside the Dutchman’s speed."

Red Bull has won all eight races this season, with six wins for Verstappen and two for Perez, and will be hoping to continue the winning streak at the team's home race in Austria.

