"Why did he return then, is he just there for the money?"- Fans slam Fernando Alonso for his 'boring' and 'predictable' F1 remarks

Fernando Alonso's comments about F1 being too boring have not gone down well with many fans of the sport.

The Spaniard had said that he felt F1 was still too predictable and boring as not much had changed since last season. The comments from the two-time champion left much to be desired by the fans as many have called on him to retire from the sport, while others questioned why he even returned if he finds it boring.

Here are some of the more interesting reactions on Twitter to Alonso's claims that F1 is boring right now:

“What is Fernando Alonso doing like is he for real saying that F1 is boring? Why did he return then, is he just there for the money?”

“Where was he when Mercedes was dominating with Driver and Constructor Championships the past 8 years, then the previous 4 years with Red Bull?! I would love to see Fernando in a competing car, but who’s fault is that? F1?!”

“I’m a huge Fernando Alonso fan but this critique crops up anytime a driver or team has multiple successes. Non McLaren fans were Bored when Senna and Prost were winning it all, non Williams fans were bored when Williams was winning. It has happened in every era.”

“I wish Alonso would retire. I am so tired of his negativity and bitterness: Despite New Rules, #F1 ‘Still Too Boring’ Says Two-Time Champ”

What did Fernando Alonso say about F1?

Fernando Alonso was recently asked about his views on the new regulations and if they had done their job. The Spaniard replied in the negative, saying that the regulations were expected to bunch the field together but on the contrary, the gaps still exist and it's still quite predictable in terms of who will be fighting for the win on a given weekend.

He said:

“Unfortunately, Formula One is still very predictable. Everything revolves around Red Bull and Ferrari. Only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez can win. I don’t know any other sport like that. But it’s still too boring, even if this is a feature of Formula One. There will always be teams that are faster than others.”

The Spaniard has, however, maintained that he wants to continue in the sport for a least 2 more years.

