"Why would he stay? There's no competent people left": Fans react to reports of Red Bull being terrified of losing Max Verstappen 

F1 fans on X have reacted to recent reports that the Red Bull hierarchy is terrified at the prospect of losing Max Verstappen. Users are wondering why the Dutchman would even consider staying, given the team's slump in form and loss of experienced personnel in recent months.

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, who is considered to be an insider with ties to Verstappen's camp, has reported that members of Red Bull's top management, including managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, remain "terrified" that their star driver could jump ship at the end of 2025. [via De Telegraaf]

F1 fans have reacted to this news, with majority of them seeing the rationale behind Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull and joining Mercedes at the end of 2025.

"Why would he stay? There's no competent people left," stated one fan.

"They should be afraid, they have an inferior car and inferior teammate," said another user.

"It will be the end of RB," claimed another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"For his sake, he should leave imo. I am not seeing Red Bull at the top next year, I think they won't even be upper midfield. Mercedes has the highest chance to make the best car next year," said one fan.

"I think Max is taking his time to make the right decision. But only Merc and Aston Martin can be the right decision. Staying with a new vulnerable engine developer makes zero sense," said another user.

"I wonder if he is genuinely still deciding or is he waiting for a specific date to pass before making a announcement because of contracts and sponsorships 🤷‍♀️," wrote another fan.

Erik van Haren has also reported that Christian Horner's sacking will have no bearing on Verstappen's decision on his future. Many people wondered if the Verstappen camp, including Jos Verstappen, were behind the Brit's firing, but van Haren has claimed that the driver's dad's influence over the decision can 'neither be overestimated not underestimated'.

Red Bull to clarify Christian Horner sacking at Belgian GP with spotlight on Max Verstappen's camp

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the Spanish Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Erik van Haren has reported that Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff could offer an explanation about the sacking of Christian Horner. At the moment, multiple reports have suggested that the Max Verstappen camp had a role to play in this decision.

van Haren reported that a lot of rumors are being floated regarding the Verstappen camp's influence in Horner being sacked after 20 years at Red Bull. But a clearer picture will only emerge after an official explanation from the Austrian team.

"Red Bull's parent company has not yet publicly explained its decision to fire team principal and CEO Christian Horner after more than twenty years. This clarification is likely to come next week at Spa-Francorchamps, in the lead-up to the Belgian Grand Prix, from Red Bull's sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff" said van Haren [via De Telegraaf].

"Until then, there will be a lot of fishing, with the role of the Verstappen camp or clan often under scrutiny. But insiders know it was Mintzlaff, the former boss of RB Leipzig, who took matters into his own hands and made the decision to oust Horner," he added.

The journalist also revealed that Mintzlaff's decision was approved directly by Red Bull co-owners Chalerm Yoovidhya on the Thai side and Mark Mateschitz on the Austrian side.

