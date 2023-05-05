Why does Yuki Tsunoda feel more confident in the car after the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP?

Yuki Tsunoda believes he is more confident with his car and his performance in the races going forward. The Japanese driver believes he has been able to maximise his opportunities well and is content with the momentum this season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he felt more confident in his car now, the AlphaTauri driver said:

“Definitely. And I feel more strong in the race.”

Describing the momentum of his season, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“As a team we definitely made a good step which I didn’t expect in Azerbaijan. I knew we would have a good car here normally, but I didn’t expect by this much. So I’m happy I was able to maximise the opportunity, for myself. Here certainly I had the experience, especially from last year, for the second half of the season, I started to get the rhythm and I am able to continue like this and continue the momentum. So I’m happy with my shape.”

角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda @yukitsunoda07



ポイント獲得！チーム全員の努力の結果と特にメカニックたちには感謝です！ Back to back points! Amazing effort from my team, especially the mechanics for a big weekendポイント獲得！チーム全員の努力の結果と特にメカニックたちには感謝です！ Back to back points! Amazing effort from my team, especially the mechanics for a big weekend💪ポイント獲得！チーム全員の努力の結果と特にメカニックたちには感謝です！ https://t.co/exUcnLsFfI

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has been able to carry the momentum from the second half of 2022 into this season. The Japanese driver did not expect their car to be quick in the Azerbaijan GP but was happy he maximised his opportunities in the race.

While his teammate Nyck De Vries crashed out of the race, the 22-year-old was able to finish 10th and score one point for his team. Compared to his experienced teammate and former Formula E champion, the Red Bull junior driver has had a more consistent streak of performances and has won the majority of his team's points in the last four races.

Yuki Tsunoda felt the Azerbaijan GP was a tough race

Speaking after the Azerbaijan GP, Yuki Tsunoda felt the race was tougher than expected. While the young Red Bull junior was unable to score points in the sprint and damaged his car, he was happy with the job done by the team to fix his car. The AlphaTauri driver had qualified eighth for the Azerbaijan GP and finished 10th in the race.

Describing his race in Baku, the AlphaTauri driver said:

“Yeah. It was a tough race than I expected. Obviously I was aiming more P7 P8 but I think still we struggled a lot in sector 2, due to the.. we reduced the downforce to make focus on more pace. And we achieved that but still losing a lot in sector 2. But I think still team has done a fantastic job, especially we didn’t have much laps in long run. The engineers did a good job especially yesterday, I damaged my car and the mechanics did a good job to repair everything so. Still a point, but this point is quite big. We have to continue.”

After Pierre Gasly’s departure from the team, Yuki Tsunoda has managed to step up to lead when it comes to scoring the maximum number of points. On the other hand his experienced teammate has had an underwhelming start to his debut season in Formula 1. De Vries has been unable to score a single point in the last four races, while the Japanese driver has been able to score two points in the same time.

