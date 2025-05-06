“Will hurt me for so many days”: Fernando Alonso rues disappointing result in Miami

Fernando Alonso opened up about his challenging Miami Grand Prix weekend when he crossed the line to take P15 after qualifying in P17 at the main event, and the day before, where he failed to make it to the end of a sprint race after suffering a crash. The Spaniard shared that the results of the sprint will affect him for a long time, building on the disappointing finishes he's had over most of the races this season, starting from the DNFs in Australia and China, and then failing to score any points since then.

Ad

The Aston Martin driver also spun during the main event of the Miami GP weekend, at the very same spot he had crashed the day before. Speaking about the final result of the sprint race, Alonso was dejected.

"Saturday in Miami hurt me and will hurt me for many days. In fact, this year there were four or five opportunities to score points: we lost one in Australia because of the gravel and a mistake of mine, we lost one in China despite the disqualifications (of Ferrari and Pierre Gasly) because I had to retire due to a technical problem, my brakes were on fire on the first lap," he said [via Formula Passion].

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Circling back to the outcome of the Miami sprint race, Fernando Alonso insisted that there had been too many missed chances to bring home any points, and that the team and he cannot let any more pass by.

"Now we lost one in the Miami sprint because I didn’t return to the pits when the track was dry. These are three missed opportunities, there will be another one or two during the year, let’s try not to lose the next one," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Currently, the Aston Martin team has a total of 14 points in their battle for the constructors' championships, thanks to the efforts of Alonso's teammate, Lance Stroll. The Canadian driver brought home 10 points in the Australian and Chinese Grand Prixes, while also registering a fifth-place finish in the Miami Sprint, adding four more points to the team's tally.

Fernando Alonso shares his post-2026 F1 plans

Fernando Alonso on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso is 43 years old now and has started talking about his plans for the future of his F1 career. The Spaniard has been racing in the sport for 22 seasons, starting in 2001, taking a break for 2019 and 2020, and has been back in an F1 car full-time since 2021. Addressing his future, Alonso has shared that he's kept the possibility of stepping away soon open, but is keen on being a part of the Aston Martin team when the regulations change next year.

Ad

“Not at 50, but I don't know,” Alonso said. “That's why we kept open the possibility as well. I wanted to race this year for sure and next year for sure because of the change of regulations – and I wanted to experience the 2026 rules and Honda coming to the team." [via F1]

So far, Fernando Alonso has won 32 races in F1, with his last win coming in 2013, when he raced for Ferrari. He has also secured two consecutive drivers' championship titles from his time racing with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More