Will Max Verstappen drive in IndyCar and compete for the Triple Crown? The Red Bull F1 driver answers

Max Verstappen has ruled himself out of competing in the Indy 500, thereby taking away his chances of completing the Triple Crown in Motorsport. To win the Triple Crown, an unofficial achievement in motorsport, a driver must win the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans 24H, and the Indy 500.

Verstappen is the reigning two-time Formula 1 champion and has broken many records since making his F1 debut. He, however, has stated that winning the Triple Crown is not going to be on his radar.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he said (via Pit Debrief):

"That [the Triple Crown] I won't achieve, no. I mean, I like watching IndyCar, I think there are a lot of great drivers in there, also people I raced against, you know, so I have a good connection with them and I like seeing them do well. But me driving the Indy 500, absolutely not. I might go there and watch, but not race."

British driver Graham Hill remains the only driver to have won the Triple Crown to date. A total of 19 drivers have competed in all three legs and won at least one of the events. Meanwhile, Juan Pablo Montoya and Fernando Alonso are the only active drivers to have won two of the three events.

The Red Bull Racing driver, however, hasn't eliminated endurance racing from his future. He added:

"Yeah, eventually [doing endurance racing], yeah. I keep telling him [my father], I mean, the time is ticking, he's getting older, but even if it's not with my dad, we'll see."

Max Verstappen also spoke about the possibility of creating his own team, saying:

"I also have the passion of maybe setting up my own team and stuff, so there's a lot of things I would like to do outside of just driving myself."

Max Verstappen on retirement rumors: "I need to be careful with what I say now"

Max Verstappen has stated that he will stay in Formula 1 at least until the end of his contract with Red Bull Racing, which expires at the end of 2028.

Verstappen had previously stated that the ever-changing F1 calendar and continuous tweaks to the sport might push him out of the sport if he doesn't enjoy racing anymore.

Speaking to media outlets including Sportskeeda ahead of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, he was asked if he was really thinking about quitting the sport anytime soon. Max Verstappen responded:

"I need to be careful with what I say now. But I have ways said that anyway even if there won’t be any more sprint races or whatever, but if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself- is it worth it? I mean I do like racing, I look like winning. I know that I have a contract until the end of ‘28 and then will review again."

