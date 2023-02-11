Will Max Verstappen retain the F1 championship? Kevin Magnussen voices his opinion 

Kevin Magnussen was recently asked about Max Verstappen's chances of retaining the World Championship and doing a three-peat. The Haas driver hilariously stated that since he doesn't watch any of the races, he's probably not the best person to ask.

Max Verstappen is a double world champion in Formula One, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. After a nail-biting final lap during the 2021 season, Max won his second world title comfortably with a 146-point gap between himself and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen will be hoping to defend his title again in the upcoming 2023 season, but is expected to face fierce competition from Ferrari and Mercedes.

When Kevin Magnussen was asked if Max Verstappen would be the champion this year, he said:

"I'm not the right person to ask. I don't watch any of the races."

He then added:

"Max definitely looked strong last year, you know, unbelievable, how he did and how Red Bull did. You know, it would be a safe bet to go with that again. But things can change around in Formula One any minute."

Max Verstappen found the 2022 F1 points margin 'a bit surprising'

Max Verstappen found his margin of victory over Charles Leclerc and Ferrari "a bit surprising" after comfortably winning the 2022 world championship. Verstappen won his second F1 title with four races remaining and went on to set a record of 454 points in a single season with 15 victories.

The Dutch driver had a 146-point lead over Charles Leclerc by the end of the season. Despite Leclerc having a 46-point advantage over Verstappen after the first few races, things took a strange turn for Leclerc during the second half and he ended up in second place.

When asked if he would have enjoyed the fight if Leclerc and Ferrari were a little closer to him and Red Bull, Max Verstappen replied:

"On the one hand, yes. But if you look at how close the cars were, it's a bit surprising to have such a big gap anyway. There weren't many weekends in which we were really dominant."

He was quite happy with how the 2022 season unfolded and said:

"But I mean, at the end, I'm pretty happy with how everything turned out, especially after the season I had last year [2021]. It's not always good to have that kind of fight every single year. And I do think next year, everything will be closer anyway."

