Will Sebastian Vettel replace Lance Stroll for Bahrain? Aston Martin share update

Aston Martin has poured cold water on the prospect of Sebastian Vettel replacing Lance Stroll in Bahrain. The Canadian driver has suffered an injury that ruled him out of the pre-season test in Bahrain. There's even speculation that the Canadian might not be fit to take part in the 2023 Bahrain GP either.

There were speculations of Vettel making a return to F1 for a one-off race as a replacement for Stroll. However, in a communication issued to the media, Aston Martin have announced that the seat would go to Felipe Drugovich should Stroll be unfit to drive. The communication from team principal Mike Krack read:

"If you have watched, there was not one wheel lock; there was not an apex missed or something like that. So we’re very happy with what he has done. The team will continue to give Lance every chance to race, pending recovery from his injury. Should he not be fit to compete, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando (Alonso).”

Speculation had begun when Vettel's name was mentioned to Krack after the test, and he did not entirely dismiss it. He said:

“I don’t know, at this point. I honestly don’t know at this point. It’s our plan A, obviously, you want to have Lance back in the car. But we have to wait for what he says and what the doctors say. The Plan B we have to decide – we have some Plan B’s, but we have to decide the Plan B when Plan A is first. It’s very simple: Can he drive or can he not drive?”

Former F1 driver advises against picking Sebastian Vettel

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has spoken out against Sebastian Vettel getting a call by Aston Martin, as he feels Drugovich should get the chance. Chandhok tweeted,:

"No offense to Seb, but he’s chosen to retire. If Lance can’t make it, I hope @FelipeDrugovich gets a chance. As @Formula2 champion, he’s earned a shot, and it would be good to see new young talents get a chance - like Seb did at the US GP all those years ago!"

It's highly unlikely Sebastian Vettel would take up the role. The German would not have been willing to do something like this at such short notice, especially as he has just retired from the sport. Meanwhile, this is also a good opportunity for Drugovich to show how good he can be in an F1 car.

